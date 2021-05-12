Former University of Hawaii Quarterback Colt Brennan Died Tragically at 37

In a statement made to the Honolulu Star Advisor , Colt's father, Terry Brennan, detailed his son's rehabilitation, saying he was on month five out of a six-month program intended to help curb his drug dependency. However, Terry believes that Colt left the facility at some point, ingested a drug of some sort, and that the substance largely contributed to his passing.

"Obviously, someone gave him a pain pill of some sort, but it was Fentanyl, according to what we’re understanding," Terry said to the publication, adding, "We’re still a long way from figuring it out. That’s where we are right now."

"He was doing so well, the spark was back in his eyes, and he was healthy and doing great, and it happened," the grieving father added, noting that he died on Monday at Hoag Hospital in Newport, Calif.