Actor Ernest Wesley Heinz Was Arrested After a Road Rage Incident That Left a University on Lockdown Ernest Wesley Heinz faces serious charges in New Jersey. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 17 2025, 11:33 a.m. ET

One-time Sopranos actor Ernest Wesley Heinz, who is also known for face model capturing in Resident Evil video games, was arrested, according to the New York Post. After an alleged road rage incident in New Jersey, a nearby university even went into lockdown, and Heinz was at the center of the incident. So, what did Ernest Wesley Heinz do, exactly?

Per the New York Post, after the incident, which included the use of a firearm, Stockton University went into lockdown mode until the situation was dealt with. Later, Heinz's name was released as the suspect involved in the road rage incident, though he has not been found guilty at this time. Still, many want to know what he is accused of.

What did Ernest Wesley Heinz do?

The Galloway Township Police Department released a statement on Facebook on Sept. 13, 2025, to share that the incident happened on Sept. 11 and involved Heinz and a woman by the name of Maritza Arias-Galva. Per the statement, Arias-Galva reported that she was shot in the face by an unnamed male suspect, who then left the scene and drove on a road that is part of the Stockton University campus.

"Ernest Heinz was located and taken into custody later in the day at a residence in the Blue Heron Pines Development in Galloway Township," the police said in the Facebook statement. "Search warrants were later executed on three residences in Port Republic, a residence in Galloway Township, and on two motor vehicles."

The police department also wrote that Heinz was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Heinz has not been found guilty of any of the charges related to the reported road rage incident, however.

According to 6ABC Action News, Arias-Galva, the woman who reported she was shot in the face and who called 911, was conscious and able to speak to police when they arrived at the scene. She also reportedly had an injury to her upper nose area. Capt. Mark D'Esposito told 6ABC Action News that the alleged gunshot didn't hit "anything major."

Ernest Wesley Heinz is known for his 'Sopranos' role, among others.

According to IMDb, Heinz was in one episode of The Sopranos as a thief. Before that, he was in the TV movie Baseball Wives. He also appeared in some short films. His biggest role, however, might be in multiple Resident Evil video games, where he allowed his face to be used for characters. Outside of acting, however, Heinz is a real estate broker and mortgage broker in the Beverly Hills area, per his website.