Jennifer Aydin Criticized a Jersey Mike's Employee and Customer in a Series of Instagram Stories Jennifer Aydin's Instagram comments are now limited because of the backlash. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 3 2025, 7:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jenniferaydin

Apparently, feuds for the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey don't end with the cast members. Because when Jennifer Aydin was in the airport during the New year's holidays, she had a bone to pick with a Jersey Mike's employee. And whether or not she intended for her rant to go viral, it has — and not in a good way. So, what did Jennifer Aydin say to the Jersey Mike's employee?

After her rant and after she talked down to the employee, Jennifer's Instagram was flooded with negative comments. So much so that she had to start limiting the comments on various posts. As of Jan. 3, she has yet to address the issue or the videos that have gone viral depicting what she said to the employee who stood behind the counter to work on her order.

What did Jennifer Aydin say to a Jersey Mike's employee?

On Jan. 2, Jennifer shared several videos to her Instagram Stories where she explained that an older Jersey Mike's employee at an airport location of the restaurant chain took a long time to take her order. She complained that "everything was slow" and that although she understood that it was early and "it's New Year's," she apparently had a bone to pick with her service.

Jennifer also said that she didn't think the employee, who she claimed was an 80-year-old, couldn't hear her. That employee hasn't come out to share their side of things, but another alleged employee from that location posted a TikTok sharing what she saw when Jennifer went on a rant at Jersey Mike's.

According to this employee, after they told Jennifer that she was holding up the line by continually adding more sandwiches to her order, Jennifer "started tweaking." The employee shared in her video that Jennifer said she was going to sue the employees and the restaurant and that she is "a celebrity."

Jennifer also had a verbal altercation with one of the other customers, who Jennifer said in one of her own videos commented on her diamonds and claimed they were fake. In her video, Jennifer said, "Fake diamonds, b---h? What you don't know, you better ask somebody. Please, that loser, find me a-----e."

@amxndaa.x The patience you need for fast food is so underestimated. ♬ original sound - Amandux

The worst part for Jennifer might be that she is the one who posted the videos to her own Instagram Stories to go off on the employee and customer and rant about the service she received. She likely expected to be met with a chorus of agreement from her followers, though the response was anything but that. And now, Jennifer's comments to and about the Jersey Mike's employee have caused severe backlash for her.

There are lots of comments on Jennifer Aydin's Instagram about the incident.

Following Jennifer's own admission of the way she treated the employees and even apparently at least one customer in line, her Instagram saw an onslaught of comments against her. One user commented on a video Jennifer shared from New Year's Eve: "Treating that older woman like that at Jersey Mikes was disgusting. Not to mention it's a holiday!"

Jennifer Aydin is an embarrassment. For her behavior and for ordering tuna salad at the airport. — Lucia (@lookatthemoon33) January 2, 2025