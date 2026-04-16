What Did Kashawn Roper Do? Why She Was on the FBI’s Most Wanted List She was on the run for years. Then within hours of being listed, Kashawn Roper was in custody. Here’s what authorities say. By Amy Coleman Published April 16 2026, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: X/@COLawandOrder

She spent nearly six years running. Then, in less than a single day, it was over. When the FBI added a new name to its 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list in April 2026, most people probably expected the chase to play out over weeks, maybe months. That's not what happened. That kind of timeline is rare, and it is exactly why her case caught so much attention.

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So what did Kashawn Roper do? According to the FBI, her case goes back to a 2020 incident in Missouri, followed by years of searching before her name was pushed into the national spotlight. Here's what we know.

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What did Kashawn Roper do?

According to the FBI, KaShawn Nicola Roper is wanted for her alleged involvement in a shooting on Aug. 23, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. During an altercation, it is alleged that Roper fired multiple shots at a car. The FBI states that two female victims were struck, and one of them died as a result of her injuries. Those details form the basis of the case and explain why investigators pursued charges connected to the incident.

On Sept. 10, 2020, Roper was charged in Jackson County, Mo., with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. A state warrant was issued for her arrest. The case was later expanded at the federal level. On July 1, 2021, a federal arrest warrant was issued after she was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. That charge reflects the allegation that she left the area rather than facing the case in court, which extended the timeline of the investigation.

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The FBI added Roper to its 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list on April 14, 2026. This designation is used to bring national attention to cases where public assistance may help locate a suspect. The list has historically been used in situations where investigators believe broader awareness could generate new leads. In Roper’s case, that visibility became a turning point in how quickly things unfolded.

🚨🚨 CAPTURED: Another FBI Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive.



KaShawn Nicola Roper was taken into custody today in Florida. Roper is wanted for her alleged involvement in an August 2020 shooting of two female victims, resulting in the death of one of the women.



On Tuesday, the… pic.twitter.com/jMHbDPvIOJ — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 15, 2026 Source: X/@FBIDirectorKash

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Roper was apprehended in Florida after being listed.

According to the FBI, Roper was apprehended in Florida only hours after being placed on the 10 Most Wanted list with up to a million-dollar reward for information. Cases like this show how quickly a situation can shift once a fugitive’s name and image are widely circulated. Increased visibility can lead to tips or information that helps law enforcement locate someone who had previously remained out of reach. The FBI has long emphasized that public awareness plays a key role in cases like this.

“The charges mentioned are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt,” the agency states, adding that it is the role of a jury to determine guilt or innocence after evidence is presented. That distinction is a critical part of how cases like this are understood, especially when they receive national attention.