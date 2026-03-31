All About FBI Director Kash Patel's Hacked Emails The hacker group Handala Hack Team claimed credit for the breech. By Niko Mann Published March 31 2026, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The Director of the FBI, Kash Patel, is in the news after his personal email was hacked. Several emails, as well as images, were shared online by the hackers, per Reuters. The fact that someone was able to hack the Federal Bureau of Investigation director's personal email has people concerned about his ability to keep the FBI's information secure.

Article continues below advertisement

The emails that were hacked were reportedly from before Kash became the director of the FBI. The hacked emails are dated between 2011 and 2022. So, what was in the hacked emails?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who hacked FBI Director Kash Patel's emails?

The FBI announced the breach on March 27, 2026. The hacker group known as the Handala Hack Team took credit for the hack on their website. "We have taken all necessary steps to mitigate ​potential risks associated with this activity," said FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson, adding that the date in question was "historical in nature and involves no government information." Handala Hack Team wrote on their website that the FBI Director "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."

The Handala Hack Team is reportedly a group of pro-Palestinian hackers that is connected to personas used by Iranian government cyberintelligence units. The FBI said that it is offering a $10 million reward for any information that helps to identify the Handala Hack Team, per CNN. “The FBI is aware of malicious actors targeting Director Patel’s personal email information, and we have taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks associated with this activity,” read a statement from the FBI.

Article continues below advertisement

“Consistent with President Trump’s Cyber Strategy for America, the FBI will continue to pursue the actors responsible, support victims, and share actionable intelligence in defense of networks.” The emails reportedly contain travel and business correspondence. The hackers claimed they were retaliating for the U.S. missile strike that was dropped on a girls' elementary school in Iran that killed 170 people.

And there are a ton of Kash Patel's hacked emails and documents as well. pic.twitter.com/R3v1BZaBoT — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 27, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

What was in Kash Patel's photos?

The hacked Kash Patel photographs include pictures of the FBI Director smoking cigars, as well as sniffing them. There is also a picture of him riding in a sports car and posing in front of the mirror with a big bottle of liquor. An image of Kash leaning back in his chair, smoking a cigar, is also included in the hacked pictures and was shared online.

The hackers shared more than 300 emails that were stolen from the FBI Director's personal email account, which were mostly work correspondence and personal emails.

Article continues below advertisement

BREAKING - KASH PATEL'S GMAIL HACKED



Iran-linked Handala hacked FBI Director Kash Patel's personal Gmail, leaking 2010-2019 emails and photos exposing his Indian NRE bank account, Baroda property, and Cuba trips including Hemingway bar visits



ANOTHER FAILURE FOR PATEL https://t.co/unaMzrhRdW pic.twitter.com/7rLrH1QIjj — Lara (@TradingLara) March 27, 2026

X users were unimpressed with the FBI Director's ability to secure his personal email account. "Kash Patel can’t even keep his emails protected," wrote one user. "Nor can he find Nancy Guthrie. Bro is useless. We deserve better."