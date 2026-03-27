Erika Kirk's Alleged Response to Druski's "Conservative Women" Skit Is Not Surprising "But if I did blackface as part of a skit..." By Ivy Griffith Published March 27 2026, 5:05 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @druski, MEGA

Being the widow of the late controversial right-wing activist Charlie Kirk must be a difficult road. Erika Kirk, a 37-year-old mother of two, has stepped into the daunting shoes of her late husband and has seemed to comfortably take over at his business, Turning Point: USA. In fact, she seems so comfortable that people have started to question the authenticity of her tears and mourning behavior.

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Satirical representations of her bizarrely unruffled public behavior following his death has prompted criticism and questions about Erika's loyalty to her late husband. She's even been the subject of several conspiracy theories concerning Charlie's death. But one satirical representation of her behavior blew up bigger than the others, and it seems to have ignited a firestorm. Did Erika ever issue a response to the unflattering video made by Druski? The answer may surprise you.

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Erika Kirk issues response to Druski's video.

In the video, Druski, who is Black, wears makeup to make his skin look white, a blonde wig, and Kirk's signature pantsuits. He exaggerates her behavior, dancing on a stage with sparklers in mockery of another satirical video about Kirk, and appearing emotional during "public appearances." It's the kind of video that, if most people were the subject of, they'd probably not find it so funny.

But Kirk is pretty used to it by now. So, did she break her typical "hands off" approach to issue a response to Druski's video? It does not appear so. Although rumors have flown about potential responses from Kirk, so far, she seems to be mum on the subject.

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Erika Kirk responds to Druski:



“But if I did blackface as part of a skit, I’d be cancelled and called a racist.” pic.twitter.com/5Mb3KCGWeZ — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) March 26, 2026 Source: TikTok / @HoopsCrave

Which fits her M.O. so far, following Kirk's assassination in 2025. While she has addressed some critics, like Candace Owens, she seems to steadfastly ignore the rest. And, at least as of the publication of this article, Druski's video lands squarely in the "do not respond" category for Kirk.

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Erika Kirk never made a comment about "black face" following the release of the video.

Since we know Kirk hasn't responded to Druski, it's pretty easy to debunk one major claim circulating on the internet. In one rumor, accounts claim that Kirk responded to Druski's portrayal of her by saying, "But if I did blackface as part of a skit, I’d be cancelled and called a racist.” However, it appears that this originally came from a parody account, and Erika never said it (via Soap Central).

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Is Erika Kirk planning to sue Druski over the unflattering video?

Which brings us to another rumor: did Erika Kirk choose to sue Druski? In one iteration of an online rumor, Kirk is suing Druski. In another, she issued a cease and desist letter over the parody skit. But is there any truth to either rumor?