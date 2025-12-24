Candace Owens Pushes Back on Official Narrative Surrounding Charlie Kirk’s Death Candace Owens doesn’t believe Charlie Kirk’s death was random — and she’s not backing down. By Darrell Marrow Published Dec. 24 2025, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Candace Owens

Since Charlie Kirk’s death in September, Candace Owens has raised repeated concerns about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. For months, Candace has told her audience she doesn’t believe the official version of events.

She has suggested that the killing was something more than a random act of violence, hinting at a possible cover-up instead. Those claims have also pulled Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, into the spotlight. The attention led to a private meeting that Candace described as “calm,” though it did little to quiet the controversy.

Here's what Candace Owens says she thinks happened to Charlie Kirk.

Candace does not believe a lone gunman acted alone. She has suggested that people connected to Turning Point USA either know more than they have shared publicly or helped shape a misleading narrative. In an interview with New York Magazine, the YouTube personality described having a dream after Charlie’s death where he told her, “He was betrayed,” and she said she took that as a real-world warning sign — part of what she calls her intuition-driven “moments” that push her to act.

At different points, Candace has accused or implied involvement by a wide range of political figures, foreign actors, and Turning Point itself. She continues to insist she is “just asking questions” and argues the public does not have the full truth. Rather than moving on, she has made Charlie’s death a recurring topic on her YouTube channel.

Following Candace’s claims, Erika spoke out. During a CBS News town hall, Erika demanded that Candace stop speaking about Charlie’s death. “Stop. That's it,” Erika said. “That's all I have to say. Stop." Not long after, media personality Megyn Kelly helped arrange a private meeting between Candace and Erika. Security concerns influenced how the meeting took place. Kelly said Erika did not want the conversation livestreamed and preferred a private discussion.

“Of course, I don’t agree with what she’s said about Turning Point and Erika, and she knows that,” Kelly said. “But my point was simply that I thought maybe Charlie helped me understand to keep my powder dry in the whole thing, so that maybe I could be in a position to help it happen.” Candace has shared a few details about the sit-down. She told New York Magazine, “The meeting was calm … That’s all I will say for now.”

What do authorities say happened to Charlie Kirk?

Federal and local investigators say a gunman fatally shot Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10. Investigators say evidence places the shooter on a rooftop before he fled the scene. The FBI released surveillance video and images during the early stages of the investigation and said agents recovered trace evidence from the rooftop where the shooter allegedly fired.