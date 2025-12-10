Candace Owens Addressed The Game’s Song, “The Assassination of Candace Owens” The December 2025 track isn't the first time Candace's name has been referenced by a rapper. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 10 2025, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Mega

Political commentator Candace Owens has gained a few enemies for speaking her mind about right-wing issues and the multiple conspiracy theories she's attached her name to. While she's friends with one of the biggest rappers of all time, Kanye "Ye" West, she's likely avoiding anywhere some of her sworn enemies like Eminem or Cardi B are.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2025, it appeared Candace got on another rapper's bad side when her name appeared on The Game's track list for his mixtape, Every Movie Needs a Trailer, included a song about the YouTuber called "The Assassination of Candace Owens." Candace eventually got word of The Game's possible diss track of her and has since shared her thoughts about it. Here's what to know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens said she was "flattered" by The Game's song, "The Assassination of Candace Owens."

Candace discussed her thoughts on The Game using her name for his song during a live broadcast on her YouTube channel. She analyzed the song for her viewers while also sharing what an honor it was for he to be included in his album, though she was concerned about the song's placement on the mixtape.

"I’m having the best year ever, or something,” Candace said. “I don’t know. Why, The Game? Why’s it gotta be song number 13? What’s going on? This better not be predictive programming, okay? We know how Hollywood gets down.” The content creator, whose was called “Klandace,” “Grand Wizard,” and “Grand Dragon," in Eminem's 2024 diss track towards her, "Lucifer," also said she was flattered by The Game's mention, though she hadn't heard the song yet.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think it is a form of flattery, obviously I’m friends with [Kanye West], and he makes music, and they do use a lot of metaphors,” Candace explained. “So, I’m not offended by this. Do I love the timing? Could I get a break for six months, maybe, and not have that title be there? Sure, but I’m totally okay with this. I think it’s kind of cool.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Game explained the meaning behind "The Assassination of Candace Owens."

Though Candace was prepared for another verbal spar with someone tied to the hip-hop industry, it seems The Game doesn't want any smoke. Ahead of his mixtape's release, he spoke to TMZ and claimed that, while her name is in the song's title, the message behind the track has nothing to do with Candace.

“Recently I’ve been seeing conspiracy theories about Candace Owens from herself, you know, self-admitted,” The Game stated. “She feels like people are conspiring [against] her. So what it was is more so an assassination of the character. So I just used that because it’s current news, but the song is not about Candace. … I’m a rapper, we use metaphors, you know?”

Article continues below advertisement

@imtbag98 Candace Owens reacts to the shocking title of rapper The Game's new song, explaining the artist meant it as a metaphor for "character assassination." She uses the incident to highlight the Pentagon's non-serious response to questions regarding foreign plots against U.S. citizens, demanding a more professional reaction to serious matters. #CANDACE #CandaceOwens #TheGame #Pentagon #Character ♬ original sound - I’m T-bag

The only reference towards the pundit that was made in The Game's song is a reference to her friend, Charlie Kirk's assassination, as he wrote, "Truth is, truth hurts / It’s like a neck shot, who really killed Charlie Kirk?” The rapper also told TMZ he doesn't have any issues with Candace, though she implied in her reaction video that he might want to sleep with one eye open.