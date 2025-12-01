Candace Owens Claims to Be in Danger of an Assassination Attempt The political commentator pointed at the French government as the conspirators behind the potential attack. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 1 2025, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There's no denying that the death of Charlie Kirk heavily affected the American political climate. Just like Charlie did over the course of his life, Candace Owens spends her days working on conservative content for social media. The internet personality shook the world when she announced that she believes an assassination attempt against her is at play.

Is someone trying to murder Candace? Here's what we know about the content creator's controversial statement, and which politicians she accuses of being a part of the conspiracy. Candace's audience backs up her claim, but that doesn't mean that an actual assassination attempt could happen.

Candace Owens thinks she's in danger of an assassination attempt.

Through her social media accounts, the political commentator openly stated that she believes the French government is plotting her demise. Candace mentioned that a source provided the information, which is why she had no observable evidence to back it up. The post reads: "In short, this person claims that the Macrons have executed upon and paid for my assassination. Yes, you read that correctly."

Emmanuel Macron is the president of France. The politician won the election for the first time back in 2017, before he was elected by the people of France once again in 2022. His wife, Brigitte Trogneux, is also mentioned in Candace's report as being a part of the conspiracy against her. The couple is busy with multiple foreign affairs, which is why it would be strange for the president and his wife to be so focused on Candace's activities.

Candace's unconventional post seems to indicate that American leaders are also aware of the conspiracy against her. The content creator mentioned: "I do not know who in the American government can be trusted, since this source claims our leaders are aware."

🚨 URGENT

Two days ago I was contacted by a high-ranking employee of the French Government. After determining this person’s position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 22, 2025 Source: X/ @RealCandaceO

Candace Owens is afraid after what happened to Charlie Kirk.

There is a reason why Candace is very concerned about her safety. Few political events in 2025 caused as much noise as the assassination of Charlie. Right-wing personalities and institutions were considerably alarmed after the commentator was shot. The aftermath of Charlie's attack continues. Months after the podcast host met his demise, Candace can't help but believe that something similar could happen to her.

There isn't a direct connection actually established between Candace and Charlie. While the social media right-wing star and Erika Kirk follow each other on social media, there are no reasons to believe that they could be friends in real life. Erika continues to work on her husband's legacy. Erika has also attended public conferences and rallies with the hope of making people remember who Charlie was.