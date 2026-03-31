Lindsey Graham Made a Statement About His Random Solo Disney World Trip "I went to Orlando to meet friends." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 31 2026, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When Senator Lindsey Graham was spotted out at Disney World amid a partial government shutdown, it drew lots of questions from people. Like, why would he visit the park at such a crucial time in the country? And did he go alone? Also, why was he carrying around a toy wand with The Little Mermaid on it?

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Later, after photos were shared of the senator at Disney World, he shared a statement to both TMZ and The Hill to explain why he was in Orlando, Fla. And now, people have other questions about Graham and his personal life outside of politics, because if he doesn't have kids or grandkids, that raises more questions, according to some, about why he would want to visit Disney World on a solo outing.

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Lindsey Graham responded to the Disney World photos of him at the park.

According to The Hill, Graham was seen at Disney World on March 27 and 28. It's not clear if he was there alone or if the photos that were shared by TMZ of him by himself were just taken at the right moment, but it looks like he went to the park to enjoy the rides, including Space Mountain, by himself.

Per The Hill and TMZ, Graham shared that he was in Orlando for work and that he met up with friends, seemingly as an explanation for why he went to Disney World. "I was invited to a meeting in South Florida on Friday with Trump official Steve Witkoff … to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel," Graham said. He added, "I went to Orlando to meet friends after. I'm already back in South Carolina."

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Why the hell is Lindsey Graham alone at Disney with a magic pink bubble wand in his hand, while our troops are being killed in the Middle East.



Imagine if this was a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/4nJNxdC3K2 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 30, 2026

Does Lindsey Graham have kids?

Although it might make more sense for Graham to have traveled to the amusement park with kids or grandchildren, he doesn't have either of those. In fact, Graham has never been married. In 2015, he spoke to Politico about running for president at the time as a single man in his fifties with no plans to get married or have kids.

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"It's something I really don't know the answer to, other than I think it's OK," Graham said, per Politico. "At the end of the day, there's nothing wrong about not being married. Having a marriage and a good family and children is a blessing. But I don't think I'm a defective person by any means." He did admit that he came close once to marrying a woman, but that it didn't work out. Since then, Graham has remained single.

Lindsey Graham is close to his younger sister.