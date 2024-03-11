Home > News > Politics We Have Definitely Learned a Lot About Senator Katie Britt — Let's Meet Her Family Katie Britt ran for Senate in order to give her children a better future then slammed the future of America in her speech. By Jennifer Tisdale Mar. 11 2024, Published 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Senator Katie Britt's swearing in ceremony

There was certainly a lot to digest after President Biden delivered his State of the Union address on March 7, 2024. Some standout moments include but aren't limited to the president engaging with an always contentious Marjorie Taylor Greene, poking fun at his age, and focusing on women's reproductive rights. The general consensus was that the president's energy levels were at an all-time high. It felt as if Democrats were getting excited again.

However, Biden's energy could never touch the intensity of the GOP's pick for their response to the State of the Union Address. Senator Katie Britt hails from Alabama but on that night, she hailed from her beige kitchen where her reaction felt more like something ChatGPT cooked up. Her rambling speech was peppered with lies and tangents, although she did manage to mention her family at one point. Here's what we know about Katie's husband and children.

Senator Katie Britt has two children with former New England Patriots offensive tackle, Wesley Britt.

During her response to the 2024 State of the Union Address, Katie described herself as a "proud wife and mom of two school-aged kids." In fact, her daughter Bennett and son Ridgeway are why Katie chose to run for Senate. She went on to say that a concern for their future is why she invited Americans into her sparsely decorated kitchen.

During her swearing-in ceremony in January 2023, Katie said that Vice President Kamala Harris "told Ridgeway that he had a serious handshake and then had a conversation with Bennett," per Alabama dot com. For Katie, it was important that her family, and her children in particular, bear witness to such an auspicious occasion. "I know it’s not often that we get to see a swearing-in through the eyes of school-aged children, and to watch them take it all in was incredible and also reminded me exactly why I did this in the first place," she said.

Katie's children remain largely out of the public eye, but her husband is no stranger to attention. Wesley Britt played in the NFL for four years, with the San Diego Chargers and the New England Patriots. Although his football career ended in 2009, Wesley appears to have carried his love for competition and camaraderie to the fast-paced world of lobbying.

According to the Alabama Daily News, Wesley joined "Fine, Geddie and Associates, one of Alabama’s premiere governmental affairs firms," in November 2022. How does one go from football to lobbying? Before that leap, Wesley was working at Alabama Power where he specialized in economic development and government affairs. He stepped down in 2021 to help with Katie's campaign for U.S. Senate.

Katie Britt was touted as a bright spot in the Alabama Senate race.

Katie was called a "political consultant's dream" by the conservative Washington Examiner in July 2021. It helps that she got her start as "student government president at the 19,000-student University of Alabama, where campus politics are famously feisty." She ran her race while driving her children two and from Christian summer camps and various athletic activities, which begs the question, where was Wesley during all that?

While working for Richard Shelby, the Alabama Senator who retired and left a seat open for Katie, she quit to attend law school. She briefly returned only to make another exit for the very green pastures of Business Council of Alabama, where Katie was president and CEO. While there she "reportedly erased a $600,000 deficit from a $3.7 million budget while refocusing the organization from its big-business reputation to a facilitator (and, during the pandemic, sometimes savior) for small businesses across the state."