Alex Padilla’s Wife Is an Advocate for Mental Health Awareness and the LGBTQ+ Community The senator and his wife are politically aligned. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 13 2025, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alexpadilla4ca

Democratic United States Senator Alex Padilla spent his political career making history and breaking as many barriers as possible. In January 2021, he became the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex's political run has included bringing his family into the public eye. Thankfully, they seem to have his back. Here's what to know about Alex's marriage and life as a dad!

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Padilla married his wife, Angela Padilla, in 2012.

In April 2012, Alex married the love of his life, Angela Padilla (nee Monzon). According to The Los Angeles Times, the couple had been dating for numerous years before deciding to leap. They married in a wedding ceremony at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. The wedding was a must-see event in the political world, with guests including Senate President Pro Tem Darrell Steinberg (D-Sacramento) and Assembly Speaker John Perez (D-Los Angeles).

Alex confirmed the nuptials in a Facebook post before the couple headed off to their honeymoon in Mexico. "Just married," he wrote. "So happy to be starting my life together with Angela." In April 2025, Alex commemorated his and his wife's 13th wedding anniversary with an Instagram post that included a photo from their wedding day. In his post, he shared that their anniversary is also his wife's birthday. Stop. It!

Article continues below advertisement

"Happy Anniversary and Happy Birthday to the love of my life, Angela," Alex captioned the post. "Thank you for all your love and support. The best is yet to come!" The senator's spouse is a mental health advocate and the President of FundaMental Change, an organization whose "mission is to increase awareness and eliminate the stigma associated with mental health conditions, to improve access to quality care for individuals living with a mental illness, and to better support their caregivers."

Article continues below advertisement

In her bio on the FundaMental Change website, Angela wrote how her being raised by a single mother who was diagnosed with Bipolar I with schizoaffective disorder at a young age inspired her to start the movement.

"Growing up as a daughter, caretaker, and advocate, Angela has experienced firsthand the difference that quality care can make in the life of an individual living with a mental illness and to their loved ones," the website said. "This inspired Angela to earn a bachelor's degree in Psychology from California State University, Northridge, and to incorporate FundaMental Change."

Article continues below advertisement

Alex and Angela are also proud allies of the LGBTQ+ community. In June 2024, the couple was honored with a Voice Award from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles. While discussing the honor, Angela shared how the LGBTQ+ community, specifically the drag community, helps the world more than it hurts. " I feel like every opportunity that you get to see something that’s just authentic — it’s such a benefit to everyone," she said of drag queen culture. "It really helps us understand that we have more in common than not.”

Article continues below advertisement

Alex and Angela Padilla have three children.

During their marriage, Alex and Angela welcomed their three sons, Roman, Alex, and Diego. The couple chose to raise their children in San Fernando Valley. Like Angela, Alex's children are incredibly supportive of his political career, as evidenced by the moment he was sworn into the U.S. Senate to represent California.

Article continues below advertisement

"Today, with Angela and our boys by my side, I was sworn in to represent California in the United States Senate," he captioned an Instagram post of him being sworn in by former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2023. "I am forever grateful to the people of California for putting their faith in me and humbled to represent and serve them in Congress."