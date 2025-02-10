Kendrick Lamar Is the First Rapper in History to Win a Pulitzer Prize — Here’s Why He was awarded the distinction in 2018. By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Feb. 10 2025, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: FOX

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is one of the most venerated lyricists in the game. And his 2024 beef with Drake is one of the most talked about rivalries in entertainment. The rapper enjoyed No. 1 Billboard chart status for "Not Like Us" in 2024, and he managed to win Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Then, he rode his 2024 success into a Super Bowl halftime performance filled with further digs at Toronto's "certified loverboy." But Kendrick did also nab another distinction years ago: a Pulitzer Prize. Here's what it was for.

What did Kendrick Lamar win a Pultizer Prize for?

In 2018, the "To Pimp a Butterfly" creator was awarded the Pulitzer music prize for his album "D*mn. The category, which was established in 1943, highlights "distinguished musical composition by an American."

USA Today explained why Kendrick's win was such a big deal. He was the first musical artist who wasn't a classical composer to receive the award. In recent history, three jazz musicians also were given the award: Wynton Marsalis (1997), Ornette Coleman (2007), and Henry Threadgill (2016).

Moreover, he was also the first pop musician to get a Pulitzer, ever. According to Regina Carter, who is a chair for the Pulitzer's jury, which is composed of five judges, the tracks on Kendrick's album were viewed as "merited and meaningful."

Carter, a violinist, discussed why she advocated for Kendrick to be recognized for his work in an interview with Detroit Free Press. He was one of three "unanimously selected finalists" for the distinction. "It's part of the American art form. We felt that his delivery of the work, his writing, was really powerful in the messages he had," she said.

She added that repeat listening of the album further corroborates its artistic merit, "You have to really sit with them, and they have heavier meaning than when you hear them the first time." Furthermore, Carter explained that the subject matter of the "D*mn" conveyed through a series of songs that prioritizes storytelling is another reason for its Pulitzer consideration.

Kendrick Lamar is a Pulitzer winning lyricist and storyteller who told the world that they could expect storytelling within his performance. This wasn't some let me shuck and jive for the audience. America love to tell us we have no culture or that our culture is full of all the… pic.twitter.com/rTMZfCFaNq — FOREIJN (@Foreijn) February 10, 2025

Also, she said the artist's ability to express on a personal level had broader implications. "It's his history; it's our history. And no matter what side of the aisle you're on politically, with all the ugliness going on in the world, it speaks to that in a really creative way.

There were some detractors who argued at the time that they didn't think Kendrick's collection of songs deserved to receive the award. The Twitter account New Music Drama held a poll asking users on the app what they thought the "Ultimate Bad Pulitzer Take" was.

2018 #Pulitzer Prize winner for Music @KendrickLamar being greeted by Pulitzer Administrator @DanaCanedy and her son as he arrived for the Pulitzer luncheon at @Columbia University. "Congratulations, we're both making history this year," said Canedy. pic.twitter.com/RrkmsshaJf — pulitzerprizes.bsky.social (@PulitzerPrizes) May 30, 2018

According to one commenter, it was the fact that Kendrick received the award: "My outrage at a rapper winning the thing has NOTHING to do with 'race' (his or mine), but everything to do with culture. Rap music is GARBAGE, and a purveyor of it winning the Pulitzer is the ultimate in philistinism."

Kendrick Lamar is the most accomplished, lyrically adept, and prolific rapper alive with even a Pulitzer Prize under his belt.



Kendrick Lamar is the most accomplished, lyrically adept, and prolific rapper alive with even a Pulitzer Prize under his belt.



Despite extreme pressure in 2020, he didn't hop on the woke bandwagon and has maintained a steadfast anti-cancel-culture position and commitment to free… https://t.co/N8paiEk7us — Rav Arora (@Ravarora1) February 10, 2025