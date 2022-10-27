What Did Koda Do on TikTok? Here's Why People Are Looking to Cancel the Car Influencer

The "CarTok" community on TikTok is about the same as any other online group of hobbyists or enthusiasts. Of many interests that are featured on the platform, one of them is dedicated to people sharing their car setups, dream cars, and their favorite general aspects about cars. It's really no different than that of a TikTok community dedicated to cooking or Marvel movies.

And just like any online community with a public platform, there's bound to be drama brewing.