The "Jamal" Meme on TikTok Seems Controversial AF From the Get-Go — Let's Break Down the Meme

Every now and then, there are some ideas that people just shouldn't have. Yelling "fire" in a theater? Bad idea. Not tagging spoilers in a social media post? Bad idea. Casting Chris Pratt as Mario in a Super Mario movie? Bad idea.

These are just some examples of concepts that sound bad on paper and worse in execution. The kind of ideas that should just stay in the drafts or shouldn't even be typed up in the first place.

The "Jamal" meme on TikTok joins their ranks.