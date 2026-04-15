Say What?! Lena Dunham Had Some Unflattering Things to Say About Co-Star Adam Driver "If we crossed whatever boundary we were threatening to cross, the return to work would be tinged with humiliation." By Ivy Griffith Published April 15 2026, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For someone as big as Adam Driver, the buzz is nonstop. Usually, celebrities find themselves the target of rumors from fans and gossip sites. But occasionally, the buzz comes from within the house, from co-workers and colleagues. In the case of Adam and some unflattering new allegations, that source is his former Girls co-star, Lena Dunham.

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According to Lena, Adam engaged in some pretty concerning and inappropriate behavior. Here's what she had to say about what he did while they filmed the series together.

Source: MEGA

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What did Lena Dunham say about Adam Driver?

In a memoir called Famesick, published in April 2026, Lena shared a number of interactions she reportedly had with Adam during their time filming together, and fans of Adam might be shocked at what she had to say.

According to Lena, Adam was "verbally aggressive" and "physically imposing" when they worked together. In her memoir, Lena wrote, "I spent an inordinate amount of time wondering if Adam liked me. He could be short-tempered and verbally aggressive, condescending and physically imposing. He could also be protective, loving even" (excerpts via NBC Boston). She added, “I reasoned that the intensity of his anger at me, anger that could make him spit and throw things, was proportionate to the intensity of our creative connection."

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Lena continued, "One day in his dressing room, as I apologized for a perceived slight I couldn’t remember committing, he got close to my face and hissed, ‘Never forget that I know you. I really f--king know you.'” She added that he took control creatively, writing, "I ran decisions by him that weren’t his to make. We rehearsed on weekends in his spare white living room, even when the scene was easy and didn’t require it. He hugged me tight in the morning and again at the end of the day.”

Source: MEGA

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Lena claims that Adam's off-set behavior was also inappropriate.

And, according to Lena, they almost crossed a professional line and slept together. One time, she claims, she “looked up to see him smiling at [her] with something so tender, it felt like it could only have been love.”

But it wasn't all stolen glances and creative control, according to Lena. One time, she claims, he got so upset that he “hurled a chair at the wall next to [her].”

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She wrote, “Late one night, as we practiced lines in my trailer, I found that mine were suddenly gone. I knew I’d written them. I’d known them only minutes before. But when I opened my mouth, all that came out was a stammer — until finally, Adam screamed, ‘F--KING SAY SOMETHING’ and hurled a chair at the wall next to me. ‘WAKE THE F--K UP,’ he told me. ‘I’M SICK OF WATCHING YOU JUST STARE.’”

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And, during sex scenes, she says Adam "hurled her around," writing, "It wasn’t that I felt violated — and I also wouldn’t know if I had, as there was little in my sexual life that I hadn’t allowed to happen, and for no pay. But I felt that something intimate, confusing, and primal had played out in a scenario I was meant to control.” On the night they almost crossed the line, Lena says he called and allegedly asked, “You still home alone, Dunham? OK. I’m riding down to you. But I’m warning you, if I come up, I’m not leaving this time.”