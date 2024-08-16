Home > Entertainment 'Washington Post' Columnist Taylor Lorenz Under Fire for Alleged Joe Biden Criticism 'Washington Post' columnist Taylor Lorenz allegedly called Joe Biden a "war criminal." By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 16 2024, 4:35 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In August 2024, senior Washington Post editors began investigating columnist Taylor Lorenz for possible breaches of the paper's standards. The issue reportedly involves a social media post where she allegedly shared an image of President Joe Biden with a critical caption.

So, what exactly did Taylor Lorenz say? Here's everything we know so far about this developing situation.

Source: Getty Images

What did Taylor Lorenz say?

According to NPR, Taylor Lorenz attended a White House event for digital influencers on Wednesday, August 14. She posted a photo from the event on her Instagram story, visible only to her Close Friends list, showing Joe Biden in the background. The caption read "War criminal," accompanied by a frowning face emoji.

However, four people who saw the Instagram story verified its authenticity to NPR. They requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation involving Lorenz.

A spokesperson for the Washington Post issued a statement, telling NPR, "Our executive editor and senior editors take alleged violations of our standards seriously. We're aware of the alleged post and are looking into it."

Joe Biden is reportedly being labeled a "war criminal" for the deaths in Gaza.

For those who may not know, many pro-Palestinian protesters have branded Joe Biden a "war criminal" due to the deaths in Gaza caused by Israel, a U.S. ally. At the time of writing, the context of Taylor's social media post remains unclear. However, the phrasing, featuring a frowning face made with a colon and an open parenthesis, eerily resembles a popular meme.