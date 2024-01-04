Home > Entertainment > Music What Did Theo Lengyel From Mr. Bungle Do? He's Accused of Murder Theo Lengyel is accused of murdering his girlfriend. What happened in this shocking case? We have the details about the former Mr. Bungle sax player. By Melissa Willets Jan. 4 2024, Published 10:33 a.m. ET Source: El Cerrito Police Department and Capitola Police Department

Mr. Bungle was a band formed in 1985 by four original members including Theo Lengyel. He left the group in the mid-1990s. We'll discuss his somewhat scandalous departure in a moment. First, know that Lengyel, aka Mylo Stone, played several instruments for the band, including sax, clarinet, and keyboards. It's what he has allegedly been up to since he left Mr. Bungle that has people talking.

Article continues below advertisement

Tellingly, as it turns out, another founding member, Trevor Dunn, said in 2005 that when the band decided to part ways with Lengyel, “He got pissed off and I haven’t heard from him since."

They've likely heard about where their former high school classmate is now — he's in jail. He's accused of murdering his girlfriend and is behind bars without bail. Keep reading for all of the details about this developing story.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

So, what is Theo Lengyel from Mr. Bungle accused of exactly?

The Daily News reports that Lengyel was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Santa Cruz, Calif. He's suspected of murdering his girlfriend, whose name is Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Hermann. She hadn't been seen since a month before the star's arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, per the New York Post, the former rocker refused to cooperate in the investigation into his partner's disappearance and was quickly considered a suspect. Human remains were discovered in what's being described as a wooded area in Berkeley — at which point the arrest was made.

It's also disturbingly being reported that Lengyel was previously involved in a domestic violence case with Hermann. She had filed a restraining order against the former Mr. Bungle keyboard player.

Article continues below advertisement

Media Release - Homicide Arrest Theobald "Theo" Lengyel was arrested this morning in connection with the homicide of... Posted by Capitola Police Department on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Police are only sharing some details surrounding the ongoing investigation into Hermann's murder.

A press release shared on the Capitola Police Department's Facebook page offered a bit more color on Lengyel's arrest in connection with the murder. Following an arrest warrant being issued, the police statement discussed the suspect and said, "He was taken into custody by SCSO Deputies and Capitola PD Detective Currier without incident."

Article continues below advertisement

"Lengyel was subsequently booked into Santa Cruz County jail," the statement goes on to say. "The investigation led investigators to recover human remains in a wooded area within Tilden Regional Park in Berkley. The identification of the human remains is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office."

bad day for bad music fans — devil's opp (@mermowmo) January 3, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are reacting to the highly unsettling arrest of the former Mr. Bungle band member.

On Twitter and elsewhere fans were shocked to hear that Lengyel had been arrested under suspicion of the worst crime imaginable. Many people also expressed concern and compassion for Hermann's family during this unthinkably difficult time. They paid their respects to Hermann and mourned her tragic death. Fans also expressed their love for Mr. Bungle.