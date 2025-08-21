People Want to Know What Tina Peters Did After Trump Demands Her Immediate Release "FREE TINA PETERS." By Niko Mann Updated Aug. 21 2025, 3:29 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / AP Images via 9News

People want to know what Tina Peters did after President Donald Trump demanded her release from prison. Trump shared a post on Truth Social on Aug. 21, 2025, demanding that she be freed from jail while falsely accusing the Democrats (again) of cheating in the 2020 Presidential Election. Trump was impeached for using these false accusations to incite the insurrection at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was later acquitted.

"FREE TINA PETERS," he wrote in his signature all-caps format. "A brave and innocent Patriot who has been tortured by Crooked Colorado politicians, including the big Mail-In Ballot supporting the governor of the State. Let Tina Peters out of jail, RIGHT NOW. She did nothing wrong, except catching the Democrats cheat in the Election. She is an old woman, and very sick. If she is not released, I am going to take harsh measures!!!"

What did Tina Peters do?

Tina Peters was a 2020 election denier and the former county clerk in Mesa County, Colorado. She served in the role between 2018 and 2023. According to the Miami Herald, Peters oversaw elections in the county, and Colorado state officials began an investigation after voting information was shared on the internet.

The information claimed she helped a person connected to the CEO of My Pillow, Mike Lindell, by giving them unauthorized access to voting machines whose software was being updated. Peters was found guilty by a jury in 2024 of official misconduct in the first-degree and failure to comply with Secretary of State requirements.

Why is Tina Peters in jail, and what is her sentence?

Tina Peters is in jail because she was found guilty in 2024 of official misconduct in the first-degree, as well as failure to comply with Secretary of State requirements. She was sentenced to nine years in prison. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser made a statement following the conviction. "Today’s verdict is a warning to others that they will face serious consequences if they attempt to illegally tamper with our voting processes or election systems."

Mesa County DA Dan Rubinstein prosecuted Peters, and he noted that she was investigated and tried by an "all-Republican Board of County Commissioners who unanimously requested the prosecution of Ms. Peters on behalf of the Mesa County citizens who she victimized."

"It is a gross mischaracterization of the facts of the case to claim Ms. Peters did nothing wrong, after she cost the citizens of Mesa County, Colorado more than a million dollars as a result of her criminal acts," he continued. "Ms. Peters was indicted by a grand jury of her peers, and convicted unanimously, with a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, at a trial by a jury of her peers that she selected.”

I remember when that MAGA clown Tina Peters got arrested, that shit was hilarious.pic.twitter.com/Q1sCgnwGcJ — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 21, 2025