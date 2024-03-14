What Does a Loofah on Your Car Mean? Brace Yourself For This Explanation

When someone sees a loofah, bathing and personal hygiene may come to mind. But if you see a loofah on a car? Well, the meaning isn’t exactly squeaky clean. In fact, it can be pretty downright dirty. Keep reading to learn what a loofah on your car means.

Article continues below advertisement

What Does a Loofah On Your Car Mean?

There are a few possible reasons why some people, particularly elders, don these loofahs on their cars. They are typically mounted on the roof of a car or the rear window. The most controversial potential meaning is that they represent a person who swings. According to Urban Dictionary, a swinger is “a person who engages in consensual sex with people or couples outside of their core relationship.” For example, a married couple might swap partners with another married couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Or they may attend a swinger party and engage in sexual acts with several partners. There have been many rumors that the residents of The Villages, a retirement community for 55+ adults in Central Florida, are using loofahs to represent their swinging style. For context, the Villages residents are called “Villagers” and The Villages has been dubbed “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.” The loofahs reportedly replaced the previous symbol of swinging, which was said to be an "upside-down pineapple."

Article continues below advertisement

Does each loofah color mean something different?

Since these loofahs have been popping up in different colors, people began to wonder if the colors are code for something. One Redditor shared a ‘friendly” guide to dissecting what each color allegedly means. “If you find yourself in The Villages you will no doubt see loofas attached to cars, this is a friendly guide so you don't make the same mistake I did,” their post read. White, for example, reportedly represents “novices and beginners” to swinging, while black reportedly represents a person who is open to a full partner swap.

Another meaning behind loofahs on car is much more innocent.

One Redditor doesn't believe that there's anything sexual behind the Villagers using loofahs on their cars. In a comment on this post, they argued that a loofah on a car is simply to help the Villagers find their cars in busy parking lots. “I have worked in The Villages for over 3 years, and this is a myth," wrote Redditor gatordent. "The reason for the loofas is simple, it’s so they can find THEIR car."

Article continues below advertisement

They continued: "All the retirees drive similar car and old gran can’t go around the whole parking lot looking for her car. So the loofa is an easy way for them to spot it from a distance.” They went on to argue that these residents are physically incapable of being swingers. “Trust me, all the people I have met are definitely not swingers as most the can barely stand without assistance.”

Loofahs on a car may have cultural meaning.