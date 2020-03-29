If You See a Teddy Bear in the Window of a House, Here's What It Really Means

The novel coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed the everyday lives of people across the globe. Between schools closing, employees working from home, and a sharp rise in people (finally) taking social distancing seriously, no one is taking any chances when it comes to COVID-19.

Since families are limited in their activity outside of the home, a plethora of creative ways to pass the time has emerged. And if you happen to see a surge of teddy bears in windows in your area, it has a special meaning.