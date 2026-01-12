"Bear Down, Chicago Bears" Is More Than a Song and Dance — What Does It Mean? "Bear down, Chicago Bears, make every play clear the way to victory." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 12 2026, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @marcjmogan, @mrpuppet_

If you've ever attended a game with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, there's near-100 percent chance that you've heard their victory song. The very distinct song, titled "Bear Down, Chicago Bears," gets a spin on the speakers every time they score. It's iconic, it's unmistakable, and it's unfathomable to outsiders.

Like many habits, traditions, and inside jokes, the "bear down" phrase makes little sense to those who aren't Chicago Bears fans. So, what does the phrase mean? Here's what we know about the origins of the phrase and the song.

What does the Chicago Bears' phrase "bear down" mean?

The song "Bear Down, Chicago Bears," is not new. In fact, it dates all the way back to 1941. According to the Chicago Tribune, the song was written by well-known composer Al Hoffman under the pseudonym Jerry Downs. Al was born in Russia in 1902, but he grew up in Seattle. He moved to New York later in life, where he composed much of his music.

He's known for multiple songs in Disney's Cinderella, as well as “If I Knew You Were Coming I’d’ve Baked a Cake” and “Mairzy Doats." The Bears' song came to life one year after the team won the 1940 NFL championship, stomping the Redskins 73-0. The lyrics read: "Bear down, Chicago Bears, make every play clear the way to victory; Bear down, Chicago Bears, put up a fight with a might so fearlessly. We’ll never forget the way you thrilled the nation, with your T-formation. Bear down, Chicago Bears, and let them know why you’re wearing the crown. You’re the pride and joy of Illinois, Chicago Bears, bear down."

In essence, the song is just a rallying cry and a celebratory message for the team to buckle down, push through to victory, and come out the other side.

How did the phrase and the song it spawned become such an integral part of the team's history?

The team and its fans take the song very seriously. Throughout the years, "Bear Down, Chicago Bears" has become an increasingly central part of the team's lore. Even if you might get sick of hearing it with every score, you have to admire the dedication.

And, as it turns out, the song may have grown from a dare. Al Hoffman's great-nephew, Josh Max, claims that his ancestor may have written the song to win a challenge. The Chicago Tribune reports, "Milton Drake, one of Hoffman’s collaborators, told Hoffman to prove his writing genius by coming up with a football song for a team other than New York — and selling it under a pseudonym."

He wrote it under a pen name and sold it to the Bears for its 1941 debut, so there may be some truth to this family legend. It has been given different renditions and versions in the past, with some fans adding more verses. But a 2018 effort to get the Bears' players themselves to sing the song ended in no little embarrassment.