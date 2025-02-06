Chicago Bears Owner Virginia McCaskey Dies at 102 — Who Takes Over the Team Now? On Feb. 6, 2025, Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey died at the age of 102. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 6 2025, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: Chicago Bears

It's a heartbreaking day for Chicago Bears fans, as the team's principal owner, Virginia McCaskey, has passed away. The organization confirmed her death on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at the age of 102.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, with Virginia McCaskey being the owner of the Chicago Bears at the time of her death, the obvious question is: Who owns the Bears now? Here's what you need to know.

Source: YouTube Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at the age of 102.

Article continues below advertisement

Who owns the Chicago Bears now?

With Virginia McCaskey's passing, she leaves behind a team that has been in her family's hands for almost its entire history. Of course, this has sparked questions about who will now take control of the Chicago Bears.

A February 2024 report from Crain Currency suggested that the 20 percent stake Virginia McCaskey directly owned will likely be divided among family members in order to reduce the tax burden of taking on ownership. Plus, control of the team is expected to pass to her son, George McCaskey, who has served as the Bears' chairman of the board since 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

Today is a day to be respectful of Virginia McCaskey.



Nobody needs to be talking about Ownership today. That’s a conversation for another day.



For now can we as Bears fans just come together to pay our respects — Irish Bears Network | Ciaran (@IrishBearsShow) February 6, 2025

Marc Ganis, president of the consulting firm Sportscorp Ltd. and advisor to numerous NFL owners, told Crain Currency that every NFL team is required to have a succession plan on file with the league, which must be updated annually. According to Marc, the Bears have always planned to place control in George's hands.

Article continues below advertisement

"I believe that is the plan," he shared with the outlet. "As with all things like this, you don't really know until it happens." It's important to note that this Bears succession plan has not been officially confirmed, so it remains purely speculative. We will continue to follow the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

Virginia McCaskey inherited control of the Bears in 1983.

Born on Jan. 5, 1923, in Chicago, Virginia McCaskey was the eldest child of Bears founder and owner George Halas and his wife, Minnie Bushing Halas. She served as the secretary of the Bears franchise and was also a member of the team's board of directors.

Article continues below advertisement

Initially, George Halas planned for his younger son, George "Mugs" Halas Jr., to inherit the team, handing him the team presidency in 1963. However, after Mug's sudden death from a heart attack in 1979, Virginia inherited the Bears upon her father's passing in 1983.

When George died, his majority stake in the team was divided among his 13 grandchildren, which included Virginia's 11 children and two other grandchildren. Virginia held the voting power of those shares, giving her a staggering 80 percent control over the team's voting rights on decisions, per ESPN.

Article continues below advertisement

Under Virginia's ownership, the Bears won Super Bowl XX in 1985, just two seasons after "Papa Bear's" death. That victory was part of a successful run, with five consecutive NFC Central titles from 1984 to 1988. However, the team faced challenges in the 1990s, and starting in 1999, Virginia took a more hands-off approach. Her son, Michael McCaskey, served as president from 1983 to 1999 (she fired him), though he continued as chairman until May 6, 2011, when his brother, George, took over.