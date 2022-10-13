What Does "BFFR" Mean on TikTok? The Acronym Explained

Like many acronyms, “BFFR” is one that comes from African American Vernacular English (AAVE), per Know Your Meme.

The outlet shares that the acronym has had a resurgence in popularity due to TikTok and Twitter due to a remix of a soundbite from rapper Slump6s in mid-2022. However, the acronym has been around by AAVE users for quite some time and is pretty much the same as saying “are you FR.”