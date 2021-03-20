No, We'll Probably Never Get a Corpse Husband Face Reveal

Social media has changed people's lives. It's made individuals from all over the world famous without going the traditional route, which was the norm several years ago. Now, all someone needs is a social platform of choice and a unique idea or just good timing — and that's how fame begins.

Take a popular YouTuber for example: He's never shown his face, no one knows his real name, and yet a few tweets from him cause hashtags to trend in the U.S. So, what does Corpse Husband look like? There's a very good reason why we may never know.

What does Corpse Husband look like?

In 2015, an anonymous YouTuber signed up and started posting videos to the platform in the growing horror narration channels. Located in San Diego, he chose to keep himself anonymous, and it sort of just helped the mystery that surrounded him.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, he's released new videos on YouTube and his popularity has skyrocketed. He boasts over 7.33 million subscribers on the video sharing platform and has since expanded his popularity on other social platforms like Instagram and Twitter. He's even released music. His song "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE" has raked in over 119 million streams on Spotify.

Article continues below advertisement

With all this fame, surely someone knows what he looks like. Well, someone does. In fact, a few people do, including influencer and makeup artist Mykie and her boyfriend, YouTuber Anthony Padilla. But they're not talking because Corpse is far happier being anonymous.

And, if you're thinking you're going to be able to track him down somehow, we have some bad news for you. In an interview with Anthony, Corpse said, "There is not a single picture of me from before YouTube with my entire face in it." Even in his real life, he says, he hides the fact that he is Corpse Husband. So, for all any of us know, we've already met him and we'd just have no idea.

Article continues below advertisement

In a follow-up interview in March of 2021, Corpse clarified a bit more about why he stays anonymous. Ultimately, it sounds like it's healthier for him to not have his face known. "Since I've grown so much, I feel like everyone's staring at me every time I leave my house ... Last year I was at my breaking point with it, where I was just gonna like be less careful until it inevitably happened and now I feel like I have to be really, really careful again."

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel like I would be happier in a world where I could be myself openly and not worry about hiding from everybody, but I do think it's also the best decision for me because I don't think I could handle that many people judging me at once," he added.

All in all, though, it seems unlikely that Corpse Husband is willing to give up his anonymity, as it makes him feel more comfortable with the massive level of fame he's reached. Fans will just have to be satisfied with the few times he's allowed his body to be shown on screen.

Article continues below advertisement