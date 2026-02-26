“Getting Straight Teeth” on TikTok — It’s About Teeth, Just Not Braces "That time I learned what straight teeth was." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 26 2026, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@joebartsus

The viral phrase “getting straight teeth” on TikTok has everything to do with a person’s teeth, but absolutely nothing to do with undergoing corrective measures to straighten them out.

In fact, the meaning behind it is pretty NSFW, and we can almost guarantee that when you find out the true meaning, you’ll roll your eyes and go, “ohhhhh,” followed by a quick, “ew.” Here’s a breakdown of what this phrase actually means, the one that’s got everyone in the comments asking.

What does "getting straight teeth" mean on TikTok? Warning: It's NSFW.

Let’s get straight into it. “Getting straight teeth” on TikTok refers to the scraping of someone’s teeth on a male’s genitalia while giving oral pleasure. Basically, the receiver is literally “getting only teeth,” or “getting straight teeth” from the giver in the act. And as Reddit user @give-me-the-Stonks so kindly pointed out, “For the majority of guys this is very uncomfortable (and sometimes painful).”

Is it super inappropriate, and even a little weird, to be using an NSFW phrase like this on platforms like TikTok, where people of all ages, including impressionable teens, can see it? Absolutely. But when has anyone cared about sharing content that is unsuitable for social media as a whole? Right, most don’t.

And since social media platforms do have tools and filters to flag inappropriate words, phrases, and videos, people can’t just talk about these things openly. Instead, they rely on code words and phrases like “getting straight teeth” to mask the content they’re sharing so TikTok doesn’t remove their posts, or worse, ban them.

Sadly, it seems that mostly teens and young adults are the ones using the “getting straight teeth” phrase on TikTok.

Most of the weird and wildly inappropriate phrases that go viral on TikTok come from Gen Z and younger users, so the fact that “getting straight teeth” is being incorporated into content from this group isn’t surprising, like, at all. But they’re not just talking about it casually. Usually, they’re captioning a video of themselves with the phrase written in a text overlay while making a weird facial expression.

Take TikToker @chdrruffles, for example, who posted a video like this with the caption, “My bro giving me straight teeth.” His video is clearly resonating with users because it wasn’t only shared over 32,000 times, but it also racked up more than 110,000 likes. And what really seems to confirm that the phrase is popular among younger users is if you head over to the comments of @chdrruffles’s video and skim what’s being written, you’ll be totally lost (if you're over, say, the age of 26).

Another video shared by @yazimenz, who seems way too young to even be typing that phrase into a video's text overlay, contained this caption: “Three ways to hide your face if you’re getting straight teeth in class.” Now that we know what the phrase actually means, the first question is: Why would this even happen in class in the first place? But once again, it clearly struck a chord with viewers or simply entertained them, because the video gained over 67,000 shares and 273,000 likes.