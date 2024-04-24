Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Jittleyang Is Trending on TikTok, but Where Does the Slang Term Come From? Jittleyang and fuhuhluhtoogan may seem like nonsense terms, but they've become very important on TikTok. By Joseph Allen Apr. 24 2024, Published 10:13 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Anyone who has spent a significant amount of time on TikTok is likely aware that the platform gives many slang terms a chance to become much more well-known than they might be otherwise. Sometimes, slang is invented specifically for the platform, but other times, terms are just repurposed or exposed to a larger audience there.

Some users have noticed that jittleyang and fuhuhluhtoogan have become popular on the platform. They have started to wonder what those seemingly nonsensical words might mean. Here's what we know about what each term means and where they come from.

What does jittleyang mean?

Jittleyang originated in Baltimore and seems to have started with a local rapper and barber named Richard Webster, whose rap name is Bippleyipsnipp. He released a song called "City Girl" in 2021 which features him rapping some hard-to-understand lingo, and the song went viral on TikTok at the end of 2023. People found themselves mesmerized by the sounds he was making, even if they didn't always know what they meant.

It's also worth noting that, while it has been adopted as jittleyang, Richard actually spells the term jikkuhlang and published an entire dictionary called Jikkuhlang the Dictionary in 2022 that explains that and other terms. You might think that a dictionary named after the term would contain its definition, but alas that isn't the case. Richard did define the related term jikkal as "an attention grabber."

Based on the dictionary's explanation, the suffix "yang" can be applied to words to give them an extra flare, but that doesn't necessarily mean they mean anything different. Jittleyang likely refers to something that grabs attention, then, and in the context of his music, that thing seems to usually be a person.

What does fuhuhluhtoogan mean?

While the dictionary did offer some insight into jittleyang, it doesn't have much at all to say about another popular phrase from Richard's work, fuhuhluhtoogan. If you use some context clues as well as the definitions of related words that can be found in the dictionary, you may come to understand that the term essentially means that a person is good in bed.

There's a new meme involving these words.

Part of the reason both terms have become so popular on TikTok is thanks to a meme that asks whether a person is a jittleyang or a fuhhuhluhtoogan. The trend as it currently exists seems to involve people (usually young people) asking someone in their life this question and filming them as they are totally and utterly baffled by it.