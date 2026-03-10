What “Kaku Kaku” and “Bizu Bizu” Really Mean in Floflo’s Videos Is Floflo secretly asking for help? By Jennifer Farrington Published March 10 2026, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@floflofrdl

If you’re involved in social media in any way, there’s a good chance you’ve come across the TikTok account @floflofrdl, who has become widely known for opening her videos with “kaku kaku,” or “kakou kakou,” as she spells it, and closing them with “bizu bizu” (or maybe it’s “bisou, bisou”). Either way, she seems to have endless videos, most of which are under a minute long and feature her doing something out of the ordinary, like spelling out “kakou kakou” in a bowl of ramen.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s strange, addictive (clearly, because she has over 68 million likes on her videos), and quirky. And it’s got the internet scrambling to figure out what the heck “kakou kakou” means. According to some TikTokers, they think it means “help” and believe Floflo might actually be in danger. Here’s what the words mean and why folks are worried about her.

What does "kaku kaku" and "bizu bizu" mean in Floflo's TikTok videos?

TikToker @floflofrdl, or as many refer to her, Floflo, has created quite the character for herself on social media. If she’s not mixing slime on a desk (and making a mess) or swiping pigment powder across her lips as lipstick, she’s doing something else that’s weirdly entertaining to watch. But that’s not the only thing each of her videos brings to viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

She also has a signature opener and closer in every video. Floflo opens with “kakou kakou” and closes with “bizu bizu,” which many believe means hello and goodbye. But as some TikTokers suggest, they think Floflo is French, and in that case, they say “kakou kakou” means “hey hey” and “bizu bizu” means “kiss kiss.” That would make sense since she opens her videos with a big smile while saying “kakou kakou,” and then at the end she waves and says “bizu bizu.”

Article continues below advertisement

Now, if we want to dig a little deeper, “kakou” is also a Hawaiian word. When paired with “aloha kakou,” it means hello to everyone, according to an Instagram video shared by @oleoauthentic that breaks down the Hawaiian word’s meaning. According to that video, “aloha kakou” is used to greet a group of three or more people, and it’s meant to be inclusive, so everyone is being greeted.

So Floflo could have taken just “kakou” from the culture and is using it as her own way to greet her viewers (which are certainly more than three people). To recap, “kakou kakou” is presumed to mean hello hello or hey hey, and “bizu bizu” is believed to mean bye bye or kiss kiss. But there are plenty of TikTokers who think Floflo is trying to say something more than just hi and bye when she says “kakou kakou” and “bizu bizu.”

Article continues below advertisement

Many people think Floflo, known for saying “kakou kakou,” is in danger.

If you scroll through the comments on nearly all of Floflo’s videos, you’ll notice people asking if she’s OK and even suggesting “kakou kakou” means help. Many have asked her to wear a certain color or do something specific in her next video to signal whether she’s OK or actually in danger.

Article continues below advertisement