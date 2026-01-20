"LLBM 1 Love" Carries a Very Significant Meaning to Miami Hurricanes RB Mark Fletcher Jr. It has everything to do with Mark. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 20 2026, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@4qmf_

There are a ton of acronyms floating around the internet these days, some with obvious meanings, others not so much. Many are adopted by big influencers and even college and pro athletes, while some create their own.

Take, for example, Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who has been seen wearing eye black with “LLBM 1 Love” written on it. If you’re just a casual college football fan and don’t follow Fletcher’s life closely, you might not know what it means, but it carries a very significant meaning for the Hurricanes running back. Here’s a breakdown.

What does "LLBM 1 Love" mean?

Source: Mega Mark Fletcher Jr. points to the sky to give a "shoutout" to his dad.

“LLBM 1 Love” isn’t just a casual phrase or acronym that Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. likes to write on his eye black or use in his social media captions; it’s meant to honor his father, “Big Mark’s,” legacy. LLBM stands for “Long Live Big Mark,” and “1 Love” is a widely recognized phrase expressing love and respect for all people, and it’s rooted in Rastafari and Jamaican culture.

Bob Marley is often credited with popularizing it, especially with his 1965 hit “One Love.” Essentially, Fletcher is not only honoring his dad’s memory but emphasizing everlasting love.

Not only does Fletcher keep his father’s memory alive publicly by showcasing “LLBM 1 Love” during games and incorporating it into social media posts, but he also does so in private, meaningful ways. Before every game, he sends a text to his father’s old phone, writing, “I love you. Be with me,” his mother explained in an Instagram post shared by @ESPNOriginals.

She also revealed that Fletcher often talks to his father before games to keep him close and perhaps try to connect with him on a spiritual level. It’s clear Fletcher’s dad meant everything to him, and people really appreciate the time he takes to remember and honor his father, even though he’s gone.

One fan wrote on Instagram, “I love this kinda love!! What a treasure it is to be missed like this. Means his dad did an amazing job!” Now that you know what LLBM means, you’re probably wondering what happened to Fletcher’s dad.

What was Mark Fletcher Jr.’s dad’s cause of death?

Fletcher’s father, Mark Sr., or “Big Mark,” died unexpectedly on Oct. 24, 2024. According to Essentially Sports, he passed away in his sleep at just 53 years old. Fletcher’s coach got the call from his mom with the news, and that’s how he found out his father was gone. Just two days later, Fletcher managed to pull himself together long enough to play in a game against FSU.