Here's What Kacey Musgraves Really Means When She Sings “Lonely With a Capital H” in “Dry Spell” "I'm so lonely, lonely with a capital "H" / If you know what I mean." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 13 2026, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Kacey Musgraves;Vevo

“Lonely With a Capital H” is a line from the opening verse of Kacey Musgraves's single "Dry Spell," which dropped on March 11, 2026, and is featured on her upcoming album "Middle of Nowhere" (releasing May 1, 2026). To many, the line doesn’t immediately make sense because there’s no “H” in the word lonely. But if you listen closely to the lyrics and watch the video (which is quite entertaining), you may be able to decipher what Kacey is trying to say.

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For anyone who doesn’t, or is just having a mental hiccup, we’ll break down the meaning of the line and why "Dry Spell" is such a significant song for the country music singer and songwriter.

What does "lonely with a capital H" mean in Kacey Musgraves's song "Dry Spell"?

Source: Mega

When Kacey Musgraves sings “lonely with a capital H” in the opening lines of her song “Dry Spell,” she’s actually hinting at being horny (the capital H emphasizing the word). But she also uses a little wordplay here to signal that she’s very lonely and isn’t being intimate, which leads to her desire to have some intimacy in her life.

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Here’s the full line from verse 1 so you get the context: "It's been a real long three-hundred and thirty-five days / And the last time, it wasn't good anyway / I'm so lonely, lonely with a capital 'H' / If you know what I mean, I've been sitting on the washing machine."

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She’s basically saying she’s been single for 335 days, and while she’s seeking intimacy (sitting on a washing machine hints she’s relying on herself for it), she also points out that the last time she was intimate, “it wasn’t good anyway.” This line is important because, in an NPR interview, Kacey explained she used to think she needed “someone to be happy,” but realized that’s “completely untrue.”

In the song, the loneliness has turned into longing for intimacy, but it’s not a big deal, especially since the last experience wasn’t satisfying anyway. Now that we’ve cleared that up, let’s dive deeper into the meaning behind the song and how it relates to Kacey’s real-life experiences.

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Kacey Musgraves wrote "Dry Spell" during what she calls “the longest single period of [her] life.”

Believe it or not, “Dry Spell” actually draws from Kacey’s real-life experiences. “I wrote the title down — 'Dry Spell' — because [it was what I was] going through. I wrote most of this record in the longest single period of my life,” she explained to NPR.

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She added that while she is usually in a relationship, when she wrote this song, “This was the longest period in my adult life where I was on my own, and I had gone through a breakup.” She continued, “I was taking stock of my relationships and what I wanted in my life, and really learning how to lean into being alone. I started really loving my singledom.”

But as the song suggests, during that time there was still a lack of intimacy, and naturally, a desire for it. Kacey dives into that side of things in a way many songs don’t. When asked how her song differs from others about “thirstiness” and desire, she says, “People are trying to convince you of how sexy they are, and I'm telling you how I have not been getting any.”

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And she makes that pretty clear in the chorus: "Ain't nobody's tool up in my shed / Ain't nobody's boots under my bed / Ain't nobody's truck up in my drive / For a late night call, for a real good time / Ain't no new notches on my belt." While the lyrics make it clear there’s no one around to show her affection, the music video takes it even further, showing just how “thirsty” she is for intimacy.

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