What Happened to Zach Top? He's Actually Having a Huge Career Moment

If you’ve noticed the chatter around Zach Top has hit a bit of a lull, at least on social media and in everyday conversations, you’re not alone. Others have noticed it too, which is why people have started asking what happened to the 28-year-old country singer.

But the truth is, Zach’s career has actually reached some pretty incredible heights as of February 2026, and he’s been doing some big things. Curious about what’s really going on with him, and why it might feel like he’s disappeared from the conversation? Here’s the scoop.

What happened to Zach Top?

Nothing bad happened to Zach Top, but he has been pretty busy as of early 2026, so don’t let those casual garage acoustic sessions he’s been sharing on social media have you thinking things aren’t looking bright for the singer.

In fact, to prove just how well things are going for him, Zach took home his first Grammy for Best Traditional Country Album in February 2026 for “Ain’t in It for My Health,” which is a huge milestone in any singer’s career. It’s especially big for him, considering he really broke into mainstream country music in 2024, though don’t get it twisted, he was making and releasing music before then.

Even before snagging a Grammy, Zach was awarded the 2025 CMA Award for New Artist of the Year. In his acceptance speech, he said, “This is my first CMA win ever, so it's a big deal to me, and I got a long, long list of people to thank.” He then thanked his family, God, his record label Leo33, and his band. It was a pretty big W, too, considering he was up against other talented artists like Tucker Wetmore, Shaboozey, and Ella Langley.

Zack Top is also focused on touring now that his career is booming.

While Zach is busy making music and performing live shows here and there, he’s also using his growing success as an excuse to tour, because if the people are loving his music, why not travel around and share live performances with them? Zach kicked off his tour titled the “Cold Beer & Country Music Tour” in January 2025, visiting cities like Omega, Nashville, Denver, Tulsa, and even Atlanta. Spring brought him to states like Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and New York.

But Zach decided to take things up a notch by extending the “Cold Beer & Country Music Tour” overseas in 2026. He announced on Instagram in September 2025 that the extended tour was heading to Europe, starting in Zurich on Feb. 21, 2026, and continuing through March. Some of the other big stops include Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, and Rotterdam. Needless to say, Zach has been pretty busy.

