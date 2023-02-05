Home > Television Source: TLC The 'MILF Manor' cast were unprepared to see their sons. What Does 'MILF Manor' Stand For? The Answer Has a Double Meaning By Sam Bramlett Feb. 5 2023, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

A new reality series on TLC, MILF Manor, is a dating show where mothers take a trip to Mexico to meet and get to know men their sons' age. The women on the show are in their upper forties and range to 60 years old, while most of the men are under thirty.

But, the age difference may matter less than the relationships the contestants have. A twist brings a whole new meaning to the title MILF Manor, and by the way, what does the title even mean for the unfamiliar? Read on to find out.

So, what does 'MILF Manor' stand for?

Source: TLC The 'MILF Manor' mothers wait to see the dating pool reveal.

The term 'MILF' usually isn't a polite way to describe someone, but it gets across the idea of an attractive older woman. The phrase is an acronym for "mother I'd like to f--k." There's the surface-level reason – that the women taking part in the show are all mothers and the men they want to date are much younger. The second reason — and this was a shock to the contestants — is that the men these women are dating are all each other's sons, per CNN.

Stefany and Ryan hit it off and get to know each other better at the dance party 🥰 #MILFManor is new Sunday at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/aN1Dj9nubt — TLC Network (@TLC) February 3, 2023

Does 'MILF Manor' have a double meaning?

That's right, on the first day when the men were revealed to the women, most of them looked straight into the eyes of their sons, and the reality came crashing down. MILF isn't normally taken so literally, as the "mother" doesn't refer to someone's actual mother. But MILF Manor took it literally, and it does make for interesting drama, and awkward situations since the mothers are protective of their children, and the sons are embarrassed by the presence of their parents.