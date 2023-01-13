Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC Source: TLC Inside 'MILF Manor's Mexico Hotel and How Much It Costs To Stay There By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 13 2023, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Most reality dating shows take contestants to tropical locales to help them get to know each other and fall in love. And even though TLC isn't exactly known for dating shows like MILF Manor, the new series does indeed take the eight single moms somewhere fancy so they can meet some younger guys and maybe find love along the way.

So, where is MILF Manor filmed? The women come from all around the United States, so portions of the show are filmed in places like Florida, Michigan, and California in order to meet the ladies. But once they gear up for their trip to MILF Manor, the show takes us to the primary filming location of the season.

Source: TLC

Where is 'MILF Manor' filmed?

The hotel where MILF Manor is filmed is described on the show as "paradise." And, while some outlets have reported that it's located in Mexico, we have a more exact idea of where it is. The hotel used in MILF Manor is actually called Orchid House Baja in real life. It's located in Baja California in Mexico.

While the hotel offers rooms and nightly or week-long stays, it appears that MILF Manor uses the entire hotel and surrounding property. The boutique hotel faces the ocean and there is beach access to the water, as well as a pool on the property. And, because the hotel has just eight rooms (perfect for the MILF Manor cast), the website promises the location to be "an oath to privacy and an outstanding escapade to paradise."

How much does it cost to stay at the 'MILF Manor' house?

Regardless of when travelers visit the MILF Manor house, the price appears to remain the same, depending on which room they choose. For a one-night stay in March, for example, the least expensive room, which fits up to three guests, is $13,500 for one night.

Though right now it's listed at a discounted rate of $11,205. The presidential suite with an ocean view for the same March date is typically $19,500, but available right now for $16,185. We never said it was cheap to stay at MILF Manor.