Wake up Babe, New 'Pokémon' Abilities Dropped — What Does "Mold Breaker" Do? What does it do? It "breaks the mold." By Ivy Griffith Published March 25 2026, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @skootishiscool

It's that time again: Spring has arrived in North America, the weather is changing, some states are beginning to thaw, and the country is emerging from months of cold. But that's not the time we're talking about. Because something far more important is happening: New Pokémon skills have dropped as Pokopia has its day in the sun.

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One of the skills that people are focused on is actually one that Violet and Silver fans will recognize: Mold Breaker. So, what exactly does Mold Breaker do? Here's what you need to know about this surprisingly controversial skill.

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What does the Mold Breaker skill do in Pokémon?

All diehard Pokémon fans have that favorite ability. But there's one that seems to be surprisingly controversial: Mold Breaker. It started in Gen IV and has evolved over time, and some players just aren't quite sure what it does. And, if you ask online, people will helpfully tell you that it "breaks the mold."

But what does that mean?! According to the Pokemon database, "Mold Breaker prevents a target's ability from affecting moves that the Mold Breaker Pokémon uses. It only affects abilities that change the power, accuracy or other effects of moves."

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According to Bulbapedia in the Gen IV version, "Flower Gift will increase the Attack of allies with Mold Breaker, even when they are attacking the ally with Flower Gift." And then in Gen V, they added: "If a Pokémon with Mold Breaker forces a Pokémon to switch in by using a move that switches the target out (such as Roar or Dragon Tail), ignorable Abilities are ignored when applying entry hazards."

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'Pokopia' isn't your traditional 'Pokémon' game, but it brings a new flavor to the 'Pokémon' universe.

Confused still? It makes a little more sense if you watch it in action. Pokopia, which was released in early 2026, has become an overnight sensation with people saying it's basically Minecraft crossed with Animal Crossing. But, unlike previous block-building games, Pokopia comes with a dark story.

In Pokopia, the land is littered with happy little Pokémon. But among the hills and mountains lie abandoned human ruins, with no humans in sight. We learn through several of Professor Oak's journals scattered across the world that a natural cataclysm, suggestive of climate change, devastated the planet.

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Humans were able to escape to space, but they didn't have the resources to take the Pokémon with them. So they stored them and hoped for the best. When we explore Pokopia, we're learning more about the cataclysm that changed the world forever and shaping it in our vision.