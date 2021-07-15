The Phrase "Nico Nico Nii" Sounds Adorable and That's Definitely on Purpose

It's a catchphrase from the anime Love Live! created by the character Yazawa Nico. She's a member of the idol group μ's, which is actually pronounced "muse," and is the group's wardrobe designer, according to the anime's Fandom . μ's was formed to bring attention to their school Otonokizaka High School because there was a decline in enrolling students.

In a meeting during Season 1, Episode 5, μ's watches Yazawa give her impression of an idol. At the time, she isn't a member of the group, but μ's needed a place to practice during the rainy season. They have enough people to create an official idol club at their school, but they learn from the student body president that they can't because there's already an Idol Research Club.

When μ's goes to check it out, they find out that Yazawa is the only member of the Idol Research Club, but she doesn't want to merge their groups because she says μ's doesn't have personas.

A member named Kosaka Honoka suggests they should merge groups and have Yazawa teach them how to really be idols. She loves the idea and agrees.