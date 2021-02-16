TikTok Users Are Posting These Emojis to Get Around Sexually Explicit Filters

Depending on the way your search history leans on TikTok, you may have encountered some videos as of late that bear orange and black square emojis as a part of their name. This trend is actually users referencing the world's most popular free pornography website, PornHub. Why those specific emoji's you might ask? Well, the actual website's logo is fairly similar, with orange and black bubbles side by side encompassing the company's name, much like the emojis appear when typed next to each other.