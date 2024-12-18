If You’ve Been Wondering What “RZ” Means in Fantasy Football, You’re Not Alone It stands for Red Zone, but what does that mean? By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 18 2024, 7:04 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash | @Deon Webster

Maybe you want to dip your toe in the world of Fantasy Football. Or maybe you wanted to do a bit of research before taking the plunge and joining your friends for what can only be best described as Dungeons & Dragons for jocks.

In doing so, you probably have come across a few acronyms with meanings that escape your immediate comprehension. One term that might have you scratching your head is "RZ" — what does it mean?

What does "RZ" mean in Fantasy Football?

The term "RZ" stands for Red Zone. No, this isn't referring to the energy bar of a boss enemy in an arcade beat 'em up when they're low on health and begin to engage in their pre-set movement patterns more quickly. The Red Zone is when a player on your Fantasy Football team is close to scoring a touchdown.

This can alert folks with a player on their roster who is currently playing. So if they want to check and see if that player does indeed score a touchdown in real time, they can flip to that channel and watch their handiwork in action. Or, they can head on over to the Red Zone Channel and see it occur in real time.

What is the RedZone channel?

Scoring touchdowns in the NFL isn't like sinking a shot in basketball. It's not often that players are able to effectively fight yard-for-yard on the field and make it to the other end, so when a player does indeed make a touchdown, it's a big deal.

This is probably why the NFL has a RedZone channel that is dedicated to showing all of the touchdowns that have been scored in NFL games during the week. It's also why Fantasy Football players are alerted to the fact that one of the players they drafted onto their roster is within reach of the end zone so they can score a touchdown.

If you're interested in checking out the NFL RedZone channel, you can navigate to it on the NFL network. This includes NFL.com, or streaming from the NFL mobile app, or any of the league's smart TV apps that's available on a wide variety of devices. You can also get it with YouTube TV

You can also get it with YouTube TV and the NFL Sunday ticket package, which'll bring your NFL streaming total for the season, which gives you access to all live games for $389. Without a YouTube TV subscription, it'll cost you $489 through YouTube's Primetime channels.

How many points is a touchdown worth?

If you've got a player on your fantasy team that scores a touchdown on offense then you'll earn six Fantasy points for that as a result. Defensive or special teams touchdowns are also worth six Fantasy points, but there's potential for more points on defense too.

