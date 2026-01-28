Explaining the “Screaming With No Lungs” Phrase and the Viral TikTok It Came From "Ever heard a man scream with no lungs?" By Jennifer Farrington Updated Jan. 28 2026, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@cloxx_cc

The term “scream with no lungs” started trending on TikTok in January 2026 and left a lot of people pretty confused on what it means. For context, it comes from what appears to be a fake TikTok video shared by @cloxx_cc trying to mimic Jubilee Media’s debate videos. In the clip, a woman is talking to a group of war veterans, but specifically to one man named Earl, who recounts his time in Vietnam.

He explains that one minute, men were joking in the car as they rode, and the next, their bodies were hanging from trees after their vehicle hit a mine. Then he says, “You ever hear a man scream with no lungs?” That line prompted people to ask what “screaming with no lungs” even means. Here’s a breakdown and a little more context on that viral video featuring Earl, which has racked up over 3 million likes.

What does screaming with no lungs mean?

“Scream with no lungs” is a metaphor for having difficulty communicating your struggles. Or, in other words, when your voice is not being heard. The phrase gained traction on TikTok thanks to a supposed interview between a woman representing Gen Z and the war veteran Earl. In the video’s caption, the creator explains that while Gen Z and war veterans have very different experiences and struggles, the clip shows they form a connection through their shared feeling of trying to be heard.

“For many in Gen Z, the struggles faced by veterans may seem distant, yet the resonance of their experiences can be deeply felt,” the caption notes. It’s almost like Gen Z comparing their mental health struggles with the psychological impact veterans faced after the war.

In other words, both groups feel unseen and unheard, much like trying to scream with no lungs. You need air from your lungs to pass through your vocal cords in order to produce sound. Now that we’ve cleared that up, let’s dive into this video, because the context needs some explaining.

Is the video of the war veteran who says “scream with no lungs” real?

It’s not entirely clear. The video might feature real people, but a lot of what is said and done makes many people believe it’s a skit. First off, let’s talk about the woman in the video and how she’s clearly not in the age range to consider herself Gen Z, as many commenters on TikTok pointed out. Second, she starts the interview with, “Who is this diva?” which doesn’t seem like a genuine greeting someone would give to a fragile war veteran.

@barstoolpiff 1 gen z vs 20 veterans have you ever heard a man scream with no lungs ♬ original sound - barstoolpiff

The final straw that leads many to think this video is a skit, with some even suspecting it’s AI-generated, is that the woman debates Earl in an attempt to make her struggles seem harsher than his. He talks about having his truck blown up by a mine in Vietnam, while her worst experiences are a breakup with her boyfriend and dealing with a kidney stone. It sounds ridiculous and insensitive, making it unlikely to be a real interview.