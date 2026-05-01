What Does Signals Mean on Hinge? Inside the Dating App's New Feature "Signals makes it easier to recognize Daters who show signs of thoughtfulness and follow-through." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 1 2026, 9:09 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Insider Tech

If you ask most folks, using dating apps to find a partner or hook-up buddy comes with significant risks. With catfishing at an all-time high and the dangers of meeting folks with ulterior motives on the rise, many people have decided to return to the traditional way of finding potential dates: day-to-day, in-person interaction. That said, with some folks sharing success stories, especially on Hinge, it has inspired some hopefuls to continue their search.

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As Hinge evolves, the app is committed to creating a platform with a great success rate. That said, since there are tons of casual users on the app, it can be hard for dedicated users to get a fulfilling experience. Some folks often share that users have a habit of ghosting, which has discouraged users from further engaging on the app. That said, Hinge is determined to streamline the app to make it easier for users to assess whether or not potential matches are truly interested. It’s time to get acquainted with the Signals feature.

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What does the Signals feature mean on Hinge?

According to the Hinge Help Center, the purpose of the Signals feature is to give users an idea of “a dater’s thoughtful participation on Hinge over time, including how they explore profiles, respond to interest, and follow through in conversations.”

As a result, the app has awarded profiles with a Signals badge, declaring that the profile represents a person who shows “thoughtfulness and follow-through.” Interestingly, Hinge shares that the a Signals badge is not a permanent stamp on a user’s profile. In other words, eligibility for the badge is determined by a person’s activity on the platform.

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Hinge is working on a huge feature called Signals.



When you see the Signals badge on someone’s profile, it means they’ve shown up on Hinge with thoughtfulness and follow-through.



They reflect patterns in how you explore, connect, and follow through, starting from day one. — Aaron (@aaronp613) March 31, 2026

That said, Hinge has made it a point to drive home the fact that a badge cannot be bought; it must be earned. “Daters cannot purchase a Signals badge – it is based on requirements related to their participation on Hinge,” the platform shares. “Signals does not guarantee responsiveness, compatibility, or relationship outcomes. It is simply one way Hinge makes it easier to recognize another dater’s consistent, thoughtful in-app activity.”

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Is the Signals feature currently available for all Hinge users?

Unfortunately, Hinge shares that the Signals feature is currently in its testing phase. That said, not all profiles on the app have the badge. “If you have access to the Signals feature, you may see a Signals badge next to another dater’s name in the Discover feed, Standouts feed, Matches tab, or Chat,” Hinge states. “Daters without access to Signals will not see Signals badges.” That said, for folks who have access to the feature, Hinge states that they can see their status by “ tapping the photo icon in the lower right corner of the app, then scrolling to “Get More,” and finally tapping “Check Your Signals.”

This girl that found her man on hinge was like don’t give up keep swiping girls bc she’s now looking at apartments with him and it’s like that’s cute but you just happened to get lucky 😭 — Rachael ꕤ (@Gagasbrinaa) April 30, 2026

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It’s important to note that the only way users can earn a Signals badge is by having a complete profile, an account in good standing, and selfie verification. However, users cannot expect to earn a Signals badge immediately. The app needs time to verify activity patterns before rolling out the badge.