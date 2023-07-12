Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships 75 Fun Hinge Prompt Answers for Women That Are Sure to Land You a Date Nobody likes a boring Hinge profile, ladies. These one-line answers to common Hinge prompts will make your profile stand out among the crowd. By Kelly Corbett Jul. 12 2023, Published 5:41 p.m. ET Source: hinge

Unlike dating apps like Tinder and Bumble which rely heavily on photos, Hinge gives you plenty of room to express yourself in writing through the platform's built-in prompts. Users are able to choose from a handful of prompts to display on their profiles, allowing others to learn more about who they really are.

That said, it's important to make sure that your profile isn't a total snooze. We took some of Hinge’s most popular prompts and shared 75 potential answers for us women to use in order to make our profiles top-tier.

Source: hinge

"First round is on me if…"

1. First round is on me if… you can make me laugh, but not with some corny dad joke. 2. First round is on me if… you can guess my Hogwarts house correctly. 3. First round is on me if... you can manage to woo me. 4. First round is on me if... you know the difference between "your" and "you're." 5. First round is on me if... not. Who is taking who out?

"The secret to getting to know me is…"

6. The secret to getting to know me is… stalking my social media profiles because I share way too much on the internet. 7. The secret to getting to know me is… a secret. I'm not just going to give you the answer. 8. The secret to getting to know me is... bringing me little treats. 9. The secret to getting to know me is... a mystery. Because that's me. A mysterious woman. 10. The secret to getting to know me is... literally one glass of wine. Oops.

"The one thing I’d love to know about you is... "

11. The one thing I’d love to know about you is... your Threads username. 12. The one thing I’d love to know about you is... your death row meal. 13. The one thing I’d love to know about you is... your Myers-Briggs personality code. 14. The one thing I’d love to know about you is... your coffee order. 15. The one thing I’d love to know about you is... have you looked in the mirror? You're way too cute to be single.

"Dating me is like..."

16. Dating me is like... going on vacation for the rest of your life. 17. Dating me is like... winning the lottery. 18. Dating me is like... the feeling you get when your Amazon package has been delivered. 19. Dating me is like... getting a new iPhone. I'm expensive and state-of-the-art, but can break it easily. 20. Dating me is like... having endless laughing gas because I'm the funniest chick you'll meet.

"Green flags I look for..."

21. Green flags I look for... someone who is financially responsible. 22. Green flags I look for... are strong communication skills. 23. Green flags I look for... someone who doesn't look at their phone while we're together. 24. Green flags I look for... are survival skills. If we ever got stranded on a desert island, would you know what to do? 25. Green flags I look for... is someone who doesn't call their exes crazy.

"You should leave a comment if…"

26. You should leave a comment if… you think you have game (you don't). 27. You should leave a comment if... you're ready to go on an awkward first date with me. 28. You should leave a comment if... you're trying to shoot your shot. 29. You should leave a comment if... you're ready to make me trust men again. 30.You should leave a comment if... you're trying to date and delete this app.

"The key to my heart is…"

31. The key to my heart is… the grimace shake. 32. The key to my heart is… Taylor Swift Eras tour tickets —ok but a nice dinner will more than suffice. 33. The key to my heart is... watching HBO with me every Sunday. 34. The key to my heart is... making me laugh so much I snort. 35. The key to my heart is... a size 7 shoe.

"I'll fall for you if..."

36. I'll fall for you if... I don't look where I'm going. Gosh, I'm clumsy. 37. I'll fall for you if... you also watch serial killer documentaries before bed. 38. I'll fall for you if... you have four paws, whiskers, and a tail. 39. I'll fall for you if... you don't screw this up! 40. I'll fall for you if... you are Pete Davidson.

"I’m weirdly attracted to..."

41. I’m weirdly attracted to... the Oxford comma. 42. I’m weirdly attracted to... trauma bonding. Care to share? 43. I’m weirdly attracted to... you. Is that OK? No worries, if not! 44. I’m weirdly attracted to... not going out on the weekends. 45. I’m weirdly attracted to... men. Ugh!

"Together, we could..."

46. Together, we could... ruin each other's lives. 47. Together, we could... give our therapists a lot to talk about. 48. Together, we could... move in together and cut our rent in half. 49. Together, we could... make our exes jealous and throughout the process, accidentally fall in love. 50. Together, we could... n't save the world, but we could save each other.

"The award I should be nominated for..."

51. The award I should be nominated for... Most Likely to Become BFFs With Your Mom. 52. The award I should be nominated for... Best Napper Since [insert year of birth] 53. The award I should be nominated for... an Emmy for Acting Like I Know How to Adult. 54. The award I should be nominated for... Most Likely to Make Everything Awkward. 55. The award I should be nominated for... World's Biggest Procrastinator.

"You should *not* go out with me if..."

56. You should *not* go out with me if... you hate Taylor Swift. That's criminal! 57. You should *not* go out with me if... you're a workaholic and don't have time for little ol' me. 58. You should *not* go out with me if... you're not looking for a wife. 59. You should *not* go out with me if... if you don't like cats. 60. You should *not* go out with me if... you don't like chaos.

Source: hinge

"My simple pleasures..."

61. My simple pleasures... staying in and watching Netflix. 62. My simple pleasures... Diet Coke, TikTok, and naps. 63. My simple pleasures... a beer after work. 64. My simple pleasures... a Costco hotdog. 65. My simple pleasures... not hearing about crypto.

“I’m the type of texter who…”

66. I’m the type of texter who… will write you a five-paragraph essay over a minor inconvenience. 67. I’m the type of texter who... should really proofread before hitting send. 68. I’m the type of texter who... stays silent in the group chat, but reads everything. 69. I’m the type of texter who... uses "lol" in almost every sentence because life is a joke anyways lol. 70. I’m the type of texter who... will lose it if you text me "k."

“Let’s debate this topic…”