'Love Is Blind': Someone Found Alex's Hinge Profile, and It's Exactly What You'd Expect

Source: netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 10. Days ahead of Love Is Blind's Season 10 reunion, the show's fans got an unexpected treat to hold them over until the cast comes back together to spill the tea with Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Someone found the Hinge profile of one of the more unlikable characters of the season: Alex Henderson.

Over the season, Alex talked a lot about his soccer career and how he was devastated when he had to quit because of an injury. He also said that he doesn't stay in one place for too long, and lives a "nomadic" lifestyle, not even sticking to one job or field of work. He answers questions from Ashley's dad as if he's in a job interview and brags about his success with day trading. These facts alone don't make him unlikable, but his lying and acting as if he's better than everyone else do.

Alex's Hinge profile is almost exactly what you'd expect.

TikTok user @emiiily.c found Alex's Hinge profile and posted a screen recording of it to her page. On his profile, Alex says that he's a Christian, a UNCC Charlotte grad, a conservative, and an engineer at Mecha Inc. He has an obligatory photo holding a fish, and he also wrote that he "goes crazy for" Joe Rogan. Perhaps the most bizarre element of Alex's profile is the fact that he used a photo from his Love Is Blind wedding with Ashley.

For the two truths and a lie prompt, Alex wrote, "I have abs, I make six figures a year, I was a college athlete." Phew, that was close. I was worried Alex might not come up with a way to mention day trading or his soccer career.

A commenter on Emily's post wrote, "By six figures, he means $1,000.00." Another said, "He makes six figures, nomadically speaking." TikToker @yaptrapped did commentary over Emily's video and added, "Sir, you are 36 years old ... So, what you are admitting to is that it's been a decade and a half since you were an athlete ... Six figures a year my foot."

Pulling up a photo from Alex's profile, @yaptrapped says, "This picture haunts me ... I can't exactly describe why, but ... he looks like a menace in this picture. And you can tell he thinks he looks so smouldering hot."

The most surprising part of Alex's Hinge profile is his response to the "best travel story" prompt. It's surprising not because of the story but because he was actually self-deprecating for once ... sort of. He wrote: "I went swimming and surfing with manta rays in the great reefs. I fell 60 percent of the time all the time."

What happened with Alex and Ashley?

Alex and Ashley's engagement started off rocky in Cabo when Alex quickly disclosed to Brittany that he prefers women with darker features than Ashley. When the couples returned to Ohio, Ashley and Alex had an awkward conversation about Ashley's career. Alex wanted to know that Ashley would move to Florida with him, and Ashley continually told him that she was having a conversation with her boss about a promotion that would give her some answers about whether she should move or not.

Ashley shared that she'd like them to have more intimacy, and Alex said that her period was holding him back and suggested that they get a shared period tracker app. He was also insecure about the fact that Ashley rearranged the water bottles in the fridge after he'd stocked it.