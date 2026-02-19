'Love Is Blind' Star Ashley's Dad Had Viewers Curious About Who He Is After He Questioned Alex "Ashley's dad would make me question if I had skeletons in my closet even if I didn't." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 19 2026, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 10 of Love Is Blind. Meeting the parents is never easy. Meeting the parents with Love Is Blind cameras in your face and Netflix producers ready to ask you more questions afterward is even harder. For Alex in Season 10, that's definitely the case, because after he meets Ashley's dad, Paul, things might go downhill fast for the couple.

It's not just that Alex doesn't do great in answering the questions that Paul fires at him, but Paul almost seems to have his mind made up immediately after exchanging hellos with Alex for the first time. For some fans, Paul is the hero of the season, because he is ready to sniff out any lies and protect his daughter. Other viewers are just plain scared of him.

Who is Ashley's dad in 'Love Is Blind' Season 10?

It's explained on Love Is Blind that Paul is an attorney who specializes in marriages and divorce. However, it's hard to find any confirmed law firm he works with in Ohio. He might have some anonymity when it comes to the internet, and there are some Paul Carpenter profiles for attorneys online. But there are no photos to confirm where Paul works.

Still, his questioning skills prove that he is a master interrogator when he needs to be. In one Reddit thread about Paul and his questions for Alex, from insinuations about Alex's day trader job to potentially outright lying, someone commented, "Ashley's dad would make me question if I had skeletons in my closet even if I didn't."

Others in the same thread agreed that, even though Ashley's dad, Paul, grills Alex hard, it's what Ashley needs to figure out if Alex is all smoke and mirrors as someone who can provide for her and be a good husband. The parent meetings are always hard, after all, and in some cases, they are meant to weed out relationships that may not work outside of the pods.

"At first, I thought that Ashley's dad was super cringe, I can't stand that whole 'I'm the patriarch' shtick, and it makes me want to vomit," they wrote. "But then I realized that Alex is just full of hot air and lots of talk and arrogance, and now I'm thinking that Ashley's dad might've already seen through that and thus grilled Alex like a Texan BBQ."

Alex said meeting Ashley's dad was a "wild conversation" for him.

After the second batch of Love Is Blind Season 10 episodes dropped on Netflix, Alex spoke to Netflix's Tudum to share his thoughts on the "wild conversation" he had with Ashley's parents. Alex revealed that he felt "there were a number of moments that felt potentially premeditated against" him with Paul's line of questioning.