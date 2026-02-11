Details on Who Gets Engaged in Season 10 of 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS) Seven couples leave the pods ready for marriage. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 11 2026, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 10 of Love is Blind. The first batch of episodes of Love Is Blind Season 10 lets viewers know early on who gets engaged and leaves the pods ready for marriage. While that doesn't always mean the couples are destined to say "I do" or even make it down the aisle, it's the first big step for them.

But if you can't wait for the episodes to finish up, you might be wondering now who gets engaged in Love Is Blind Season 10. The singles are from multiple Ohio cities, and not everyone is on the same path when it comes to starting a life with someone else and even starting a family. However, at the end of the first batch of episodes, seven couples are engaged.

Who gets engaged in 'Love Is Blind' Season 10?

Before the couples leave the pods, there is a bit of drama. There are even some questions about whether or not everyone will continue with the experiment. And, when one of the women finds that her top choice doesn't feel the same way, she briefly has second thoughts. However, for 14 singles, the pod part of the experiment ends in engagements.

Christine and Vic are an obvious couple in Season 10.

For Christine and Vic, developing feelings in the pods come easy. Vic even writes a poem to Christine that he reads to her and it's pretty swoon-worthy. Naturally, they are the first to get engaged in Season 10, and they could be the "it" couple of the season.

Emma and Mike get engaged after Emma gets turned down.

Emma is at first turned down by her other pod love interest, Connor. Stuck between choosing to leave early or more seriously pursuing someone else, Emma accepts a proposal from Mike. That might not equate to the best start to theory engagement, but they do leave the pods together.

Amber and Jordan also get engaged in Season 10 of 'Love Is Blind.'

When Jordan enters the pods, he says he doesn't plan to get serious with anyone who already has kids. Enter single mom Amber, who apparently changes his mind so much that he's ready to go all in with her. Their biggest issue might be relocating, though, which comes with the territory for a season filmed across multiple Ohio cities.

Bri and Connor get engaged in 'Love Is Blind' after an early pod romance.

Bri and Connor find it easy to get along and to develop feelings for each other while they are in the pods. Although Bri also has an interest in Chris, she goes all in with Connor. Later, however, after the couples meet up in Mexico, things get a little tricky as Bri admits to potential lingering feelings for Chris.

Ashley and Alex are engaged, but could find trouble before the wedding.

For Alex and Ashley, physical attraction is key. When they meet, they feel that spark as much as they did in the pods. Their physical chemistry is legitimate, but in Mexico, Alex admits to Brittany, another coupled up former single from the pods, that she is his typical type when it comes to looks. Yeah, that's not a great start for Ashley and Alex's future outside of the pods.

Brittany and Devo are engaged by the end of the first few episodes of 'Love Is Blind.'

Devo and Brittany admit to each other that they aren't their usual type, physically. Despite that, they have some initial chemistry and all seems well. After they get to Mexico and reality seems to set in, though, the potential lack of mutual attraction makes it seem like they might not last long in the experiment.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris pops the question to Jessica in the pods.

