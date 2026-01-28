Allegations Against 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 Cast Member Steven Explained She felt compelled to speak out and warn people about how dangerous he was. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 28 2026, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Before Season 10 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind even aired, one cast member was already at the center of online controversy. Social media posts shared by an Instagram user sparked intense conversation about Steven, a contestant featured on Season 10.

As the allegations spread across Instagram and Reddit, many fans began asking what exactly was being claimed and how the situation unfolded so quickly. The discussion soon expanded into broader frustration about reality TV casting and whether shows like Love Is Blind can truly screen for behavior like this. What were these allegations against Love Is Blind Season 10 cast member Steven? Keep reading for the details.

The 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 allegations against Steven began with social media posts shared by an alleged victim.

The situation first gained traction after an Instagram user, who goes by the handle golddustmystic, shared a series of emotional posts describing an alleged encounter with Steven via her Instagram Stories. In her stories, she claimed that Steven came to her home in May 2025 and made her feel unsafe. She recalled feeling sick when she saw the same man who allegedly assaulted her pop up as a cast member for Season 10 of Love Is Blind.

She also shared what she believed to be Steven’s social media profile and alleged that he filmed people without their consent and did not take “no” for an answer. She noted that she didn’t necessarily expect people to believe her because she didn’t file a police report after it happened. She, however, felt compelled to speak out and warn people about how dangerous he was.

Netflix subscribers are questioning background checks and casting decisions.

As the posts circulated, content creator Anthony Gilét reshared the story on Instagram, bringing even more attention to the allegations. In his caption, he questioned why it often seems like problematic men end up being cast on Love Is Blind.

His post quickly filled with comments from stunned viewers. Some criticized the show’s casting process, while others wondered why drama appears to surface before nearly every new season premiere. A few fans even joked about stepping away from the U.S. version of the series and sticking to international editions instead.

However, many commenters pushed back, pointing out that if no police report was ever filed, background checks likely wouldn’t reveal anything. Several noted that production teams can’t uncover situations that were never formally documented, especially if the alleged incident happened after filming wrapped.

Fans on Reddit reacted with a mix of outrage, realism, and support for the accuser.

The Instagram posts eventually made their way to Reddit, where users discussed the allegations at length and debated the realities of casting reality dating shows. Some expressed disbelief that contestants would go on television assuming their past behavior wouldn’t surface. Others said many people who engage in harmful behavior don’t see it as wrong, especially in cases involving coercion rather than physical force.

At the same time, many Reddit users defended the production team, explaining that background checks and social media sweeps can only uncover so much. Without official reports or public records, incidents like this are nearly impossible for casting departments to detect. Several commenters who work in non-fiction television shared that it’s common for issues to come out only after filming is complete, when it’s too late to change the cast without expensive editing.

The accuser later said others reached out with similar experiences.

In the comments of Love Is Blind’s official casting announcement on Instagram, the same woman asked producers if there was a way to contact them directly about one of the cast members. She later thanked people for their support and shared that two other women had messaged her privately, saying they experienced something similar with Steven. She emphasized that she planned to keep using her voice and advocating for herself and others.

This update added another layer to the conversation, with many fans expressing concern, while continuing to stress that these remain allegations that have not been independently confirmed.

So far, neither Netflix nor Steven has publicly addressed the situation. Everything circulating stems from social media posts, influencer coverage, and online discussion among fans. While many viewers are frustrated that another season faced controversy before it even began, others see it differently. They point out that not all harmful behavior leaves a paper trail, making it difficult for production teams to catch every potential issue.