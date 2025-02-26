'Love Is Blind' Season 10 Marks a Major Milestone for the Netflix Dating Reality Show Season 10 of 'Love Is Blind' is rumored to have filmed before Season 8 ended. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 26 2025, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The ink might barely be dry on the marriage licenses (or divorce papers) from Season 8 of Love Is Blind, but there's no time like the present to wonder about the filming location for Season 10. Yes, that's right, after Season 9, which was filmed in Ohio, Season 10 marks a big milestone for the Netflix reality show that still has tons of people applying.

Love Is Blind's first season premiered in 2021. Since then, there have been years of connections, break-ups, marriages, and even a couple of Love Is Blind babies in the mix. While Season 10 doesn't mark 10 years of the show, it does signify a major point in the series that has brought plenty of couples together, even if it also resulted in some heartbreak for others.

Where is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 filming location?

According to the Reality Receipts Podcast, filming for Season 10 of Love Is Blind was set ahead of its premiere for Boston, Mass. The podcast episode was released in February 2025. At that time, the hosts reported that filming for Season 10 was "about to start." Which makes sense, since filming seems to take place over February and March of any given year.

If that's accurate, then the Boston season of Love Is Blind could feature some interesting interactions. At least, where some fans are concerned. On a Reddit thread about Season 10 and the rumor that it's filmed in Boston, users commented to share how they think things will be and how entertaining some of the cast members might be.

"They'll have to make subtitles for the entire season if we wanted to understand any of the accents," one user commented on the Reddit thread, in reference to the sometimes thick Boston accents. Another user wrote, "They're all gonna know each other and all gonna know each other's schools and so on. Chance for some good comedy."

Season 9 of 'Love Is Blind' was filmed in a Midwest city like Season 8.

Before the monumental Season 10, though, viewers will get Season 9 of Love Is Blind. It was confirmed to be filmed in the Cleveland/Columbus/Cincinnati areas in Ohio. It's unclear how producers plan to work casting if singles come from all three cities and would potentially have to relocate if someone from Columbus connects with a Cleveland resident.