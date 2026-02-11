Get to Know The 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 Cast on Instagram Season 10 of 'Love Is Blind' was filmed across multiple Ohio cities. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 11 2026, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The best way to get to know the cast of any given season of Love Is Blind on Netflix is to scour social media and do deep dives into figuring out who they really are. But who has time for that? Luckily, we have the Love Is Blind Season 10 cast Instagrams and everything you need to know about the singles in the pods.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 10 of the reality dating show was filmed in Ohio, but not just in one city. Instead, producers took singles from Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus and created a diverse cast from different backgrounds. What does that mean for the couples that form in the pods? For some, it could mean relocation and big conversations.

Source: Netflix

Not everyone leaves the pods engaged by the end of the first batch of Love Is Blind episodes for Season 10. However, even those who don't end up giving or receiving a ring do make their mark in some way before the pod portion of the experiment is over. Read on for everything you need to know about finding and following the cast on Instagram!

Connor Spies

Connor is looking for his ride or die in a partner, which is where he hopes Love Id Blind comes in. He is ready to share his family's Ohio travel traditions with a partner. The 32-year-old works in account management, and he values his mom's advice when it comes to women. Follow him on Instagram here: @connor9spies

Article continues below advertisement

Brianna "Bri" McNees

Bri has a busy career as a senior merchandiser, but that doesn't mean she isn't ready to make time for love. At 34, she wants a man who has drive and direction and who can grow with her. Follow her on Instagram here: @breezy_mcneezy

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Barrett

Jessica is close to her family, who actually encouraged her to be part of Love Is Blind. At this point in her life, the 39-year-old physician knows what she wants, but it hasn't been easy to come by. She just wants to find someone who has patience and kindness. Follow her on Instagram here: @jessicaleighbarrett

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Fusco

Chris is into sports and fitness, but when he's not taking a cold plunge to get him through his day, he's an account executive. He is ready for love, though. His most recent relationship before Love Is Blind lasted six years, so clearly, the 33-year-old professional knows how to commit to something. Follow him on Instagram here: @fusc0

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Wicker

Brittany is a 33-year-old nurse who worries about being left at the altar. She took a vow of celibacy after her last relationship. She's saving herself for the right man, who just might be in the pods waiting for her. Follow her on Instagram here: @brittany_elena

Article continues below advertisement

Devo Anderson

Devo is, per Netflix, on the rebound, so it's unclear how that will or won't play into his pod success. He is a 32-year-old loan officer with plans to settle down, though, so that's something. Follow him on Instagram here: @dvo_anderson

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Carpenter

Ashley is extremely close to her dad, so any man she might meet in the pods will have to be ready to contend with him as Ashley's BFF. But after a toxic long-term relationship, the 34-year-old claims manager is ready for what comes next. Follow her on Instagram here: @_ashcarpenter

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Henderson

Alex was once drafted by Minnesota United as a goalkeeper. These days, the 31-year-old is in financial sales and looking for a wife to score with. Follow him on Instagram here: @spruce0wayne

Article continues below advertisement

Amber Morrison

Amber comes into the experiment as a single mom. She's also a busy 34-year-old nurse, but she is ready to set aside time to find the right partner to welcome into her and her daughter's life. Follow her on Instagram here: @amber_catherine9

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan Faeth

Jordan is close to his family and maybe even closer to his dog, so they come as a package. The 34-year-old account executive is on Love Is Blind to find a connection that could be long-lasting. Follow him on Instagram here: @jordanfaeth

Article continues below advertisement

Christine Hamilton

Christine has dated enough guys to know when a good one is coming, and she senses that with the Love Is Blind experiment. The 31-year-old speech pathologist has a list of what she wants in a man, so there's no better place than the pods to go through that list with each pod date. Follow her on Instagram here: @christinelham

Article continues below advertisement

Steven Sunday

Steven might be a bit of a finance bro, but the 32-year-old is in the experiment a year after ending his last relationship with the intention of settling down. He wants to find a woman who values family as much as he does. Follow him on Instagram here: @thehotfudgesunday

Article continues below advertisement

Vic St. John

Vic is a 34-year-old professor from Columbus who wants to be able to open up to someone. Doing that through the walls of the pods might come easier for him than laying it all out there outside of the pods in real life. Follow him on Instagram here: @dr.vicstjohn

Article continues below advertisement

Mike Gibney

Mike moved to Cleveland from New Jersey months before the Love Is Blind experiment. Now that he put down some roots, the 30-year-old sales manager is ready to share his life with someone. He recognizes that he might have had some growing to do, but he thinks he's ready now. Follow him on Instagram here: @michaelgibney15

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Betsinger

Emma was adopted as a child and later moved to Ohio for work. She is 28 years old, and in retail merchandising, and now, she wants to add a husband to her list of accomplishments. She's also a serious foodie, so hopefully her potential future husband has a big appetite. Follow her on Instagram here: @emmabetsinger

Article continues below advertisement

Elissa Finley

Elissa is an animal lover who has a dog and two cats, and she isn't prepared to give them up, even for the right guy. She is also 39 years old and a nurse. In the past, Elissa had a hard time finding a guy who would take her seriously. Follow her on Instagram here: @elisssa_e

Article continues below advertisement

Kevan Jones

Kevan is a 34-year-old real estate agent who is waiting for his own moment to be romanced by a future wife. Fair enough. He was single for two years before he was cast on the Netflix show, so hopefully he gets his moment this season. Follow him on Instagram here: @kevanjones_

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Hunt

Tyler is looking to travel the world with the right person. Yes, he wants to settle down, but not at the cost of losing out on experiences that the 32-year-old management consultant might otherwise miss out on. Follow him on Instagram here: @t_hunt3

Article continues below advertisement

Dynasty Ballard

Dynasty has been burned by men before, but that hasn't stopped her from looking for the right guy. She is ready to spoil her future husband and settle down for good. At 33, she is a marketing manager with an education that proves she has dedication to what's important to her. Follow her on Instagram here: @dynastyballard

Article continues below advertisement

Haramol Gill