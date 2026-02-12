'Love Is Blind' Season 10 Contestant Alex Henderson Has a History With Soccer Alex has been accused of being self-absorbed, but he once had the moves on the soccer pitch. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 12 2026, 3:40 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

When people flock to Netflix to compete on the streaming giant's quest-for-romance show Love Is Blind, they come with full hearts, varied histories, and a little bit of hope. And some of them come with some impressive feathers in their caps.

Take Season 10 star Alex Henderson, for instance. Before appearing on Love Is Blind, he was already used to the spotlight thanks to his impressive tenure as a sports star. Now he's chasing love again; but before Netflix, there was soccer.

Source: Netflix

'Love Is Blind' star Alex Harrison has a pretty impressive soccer career in his past.

Alex has an impressive soccer career under his belt, however brief it was. Before he found himself in his current career in financial sales, Alex was a goalkeeper in Division I soccer. He was drafted by Minnesota United, where he made an impressive showing for 14 months before he was sidelined by injury to his knee, which resulted in multiple surgeries, putting an end to what was an impressive start to his time in Division I, according to Swoon.

During an introspective moment on Season 10 of Love Is Blind, Alex mused, “I’m proud of being able to come back mentally after four knee surgeries took away my athletic career." He's a bit of a wanderer and tends to be always moving and looking for the next thing to do. He's not quite ready to stop exploring the world, but he's ready for a partner to join him in his journey.

However, he assures audiences on the show, he plans to be a steady and calming presence in life for the right partner. He explained, “I’m a rock. I’ve been through a lot and can be strong when the chips are down.”

Alex is looking for an explorer on 'Love Is Blind.'

But despite his assurances, audiences aren't entirely convinced that Alex is as ready to settle down as he says he is. Some fans of Love Is Blind Season 10 have called him "self-absorbed," with one TikToker saying he's "way too into" his own looks.

One user replied, "He’s that athlete that never shuts up over playing a sport. Major peaking in high school vibes." Another agreed, writing, "OK I thought I was the only one who didn’t like Alex LOL. He came off so into himself and cocky and (maybe it’s the editing) but never seemed like he asked Ashley anything about HER. It was all about him."

Shockingly, Alex said that Ashley wasn't his "usual type" as much as Brittany, despite sharing a love of The Alchemist with Ashley. And one TikToker called it out, writing, "I knew he would only care about looks when he kept going on about it. Shocked Ashley doesn’t meet his standards though."

But a TikToker who goes by "Hannah" took to the comments to defend Alex, writing, "Let’s choose to be kind and realize the show edits to creates narratives. Alex is a very good guy. One of my best friends. Maybe we should make opinions on people we actually know?"