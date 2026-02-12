Why Did One Couple Go to Malibu on 'Love Is Blind'? Fans Question the Move One couple got the chance to experience a real intimate trip. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 12 2026, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In case you haven’t heard, the Love Is Blind pods have opened for Season 10! And as the season rolls full steam ahead, viewers saw not one, not two, but seven couples get engaged in the pods. Yes, folks are not playing any games when it comes to finding their match! And, of course, early favorites Christine Hamilton and Vic St. John are among the engaged couples.

As the engaged couples went to the Cabo getaway, viewers realized that Christine and Vic were not in attendance. In fact, they were able to get some true alone time with a trip to Malibu. And while it's standard practice for all engaged couples to attend that portion of the season, many people are wondering if special treatment is a factor. So, why did one couple go to Malibu instead of the Mexican destination on Love Is Blind? Here’s everything that we know.

Christine and Vic’s private Malibu trip became a thing due to a lack of resources.

Before rumors of possible special treatment spread, it appears there is a fair reason why Christine and Vic spent time alone away from the other co-stars. Love Is Blind executive producer Chris Coelen told Today that the team had a clear vision for the Mexico trip because resources were limited.

“We’ve never had the resources to send more than six couples to Mexico, but this season, we felt so good about the couples that for the very first time, we chose to follow seven of them, producing the biggest season in Love Is Blind history,” he told the outlet. “In order to make this work, we had to offer one couple the chance to go to Malibu on their own getaway.”

Additionally, Chris revealed that Christine and Vic were the prime choice for the alternative trip because they were laser-focused on one another from the beginning.

"While the romantic getaways are a chance to not only see if the couples can turn their emotional connection into a physical one, they are also a chance to address outstanding feelings and issues with others they may have dated in the pods,” Chris added. "Christine and Vic had fewer intersecting relationships with the other remaining couples.”

Social media users are questioning the production team’s decision to send Christine and Vic to Malibu.

Since Love Is Blind is now 10 seasons in, viewers have become accustomed to how the process works. And after the couples are engaged, each of them gets the chance to see whether a physical connection matches their mental connection with a romantic getaway to Mexico. However, with production flipping the script this time around, fans are questioning how the pair will get along with others and how their dynamic with their co-stars will play out.

Ok so, I’m here for Vic & Christine getting their own separate vacay - but why they not in Cabo?? How are they gonna mingle with the others??? #LoveIsBlindSeason10 pic.twitter.com/6wk6GYNnHM — ShaeNicole (@Ms_Shae_Bae) February 12, 2026

While some folks are happy for them, many fans believe that not including Christine and Vic on the Mexico trip was a blow to the show. After all, while drama is entertaining, it’s nice to see a balanced couple amidst the chaos.

Despite the grievances viewers have about Christine and Vic’s Malibu trip, they appear to be getting along very well. In fact, Chris shared that when they were offered the opportunity to go on the private trip, they were elated.

The fact that production sent Vic and Christine to Malibu, just goes to show they don’t actually care about portraying and finding healthy relationships. They care about shock value moments to boost ratings. — As Heard by Ginger🧡 (@gingeRnB_) February 12, 2026

"It was exactly the reaction that you would want, which is they just were in love and felt like they wanted to spend time together," Chris said. "And I don’t think it really mattered to them whether they were going to go off and have time in Malibu or Mexico. They just really wanted to spend time with each other. And when I explained to them the reason they were going to send them to Malibu before sending them back to Ohio, they thought that it made total sense."