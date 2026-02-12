Everything You Need to Know About 'Love Is Blind's Episode Release Schedule for Season 10 The Season 10 finale drops in March with a reunion the week after. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 12 2026, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Whether you prefer to watch all of the Love Is Blind episodes at once or you need that weekly drop until the finale, it's important to understand the Season 10 episode release schedule. Unlike Netflix's scripted shows, Love is Blind and other reality shows on the platform have always followed a system of dropping a certain number of episodes each week or so for that slow burn.

Article continues below advertisement

Even if some reality TV fans would prefer to watch every single episode in one sitting and then sit there a bit dazed after 12 hours or so of television, that's just not possible for Love Is Blind right off the bat. And, should you choose to wait, you do run the risk of being spoiled by conversations on social media. So it's best to make sure you're on the up and up with when each episode drops.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 episode release schedule?

If you've ever watched a season of Love Is Blind, then you probably know the drill. There is usually a chunk of episodes that drop at once, followed by fewer and fewer trickling in, until the finale drops on Netflix on its own. Then, there is usually a reunion special that brings up all of the drama all over again.

For Season 10 of Love Is Blind, it's really no different. The Season 10 schedule, per Netflix, is below: Wednesday, Feb. 11 : Episodes 1–6

: Episodes 1–6 Wednesday, Feb. 18 : Episodes 7–9

: Episodes 7–9 Wednesday, Feb. 25 : Episodes 10–11

: Episodes 10–11 Wednesday, March 4: Episode 12 At the end of each drop of new episodes, you can also probably expect some cliffhangers, just to keep you on the edge of your seat until the following week. But let's face it, most reality TV fans live for that kind of routine anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

lmaooo love is blind changed the season name from season 10 to ohio...they already know this season gonna be a train wreck #loveisblind #loveisblinds10 pic.twitter.com/M9LicMCMPz — Sylvieeeeeeeee 🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@TheeSylvie) February 11, 2026

There are a couple of major differences in the tenth season of the reality dating show, though. For the first time since its inception, there are a whopping seven couples. And, because of that, only six were able to travel to Mexico on the group vacation following the proposals. Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen told Today that it was budgetary, and that the couple who was sent on a private trip to Malibu had such a compelling story that producers still wanted to keep them in the fray, even if they weren't part of the traditional trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 reunion live?

Although details about the reunion for Love Is Blind Season 10 were not released along with the season's schedule, usually, the episode premieres on Netflix the week after the finale. In this case, that date would be March 11. The reunion could be live, but even if it's not, it might drop at a specific time, as it has in the past.

Source: Netflix