Elissa Finley's 'Love Is Blind' Medical Emergency Explained After Pod Scare An every day action in the pods quickly turned into a hospital visit. By Amy Coleman Published Feb. 12 2026, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix's Love Is Blind has delivered awkward dates, messy breakups, and surprise engagements. What viewers did not expect was a hospital trip. The Elissa Finley Love Is Blind medical emergency became one of the most talked-about moments of Season 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Elissa suddenly needed medical attention, bringing production to an abrupt halt. The moment was not initially shown on screen, leaving viewers confused about her sudden absence. Later, details emerged explaining what triggered the scare and why she was taken to the hospital. What began as a routine moment inside the isolated pod setup quickly turned into a situation that required immediate medical response. Here is what we know about what happened.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What happened during the Elissa Finley's medical emergency on 'Love is Blind'?

According to Entertainment Weekly, the situation began when Elissa accidentally got nail glue in her eye while in the pods. She thought she had picked up a bottle of eye drops. What started as a routine moment quickly escalated into a medical concern that required immediate attention. Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen said Elissa was taken to the hospital after the accident. Production stepped in to ensure she received proper medical care, and filming was temporarily disrupted as a result.

The incident was serious enough that medical professionals needed to assess the damage. Glue in the eye can pose risks to vision, so the decision to send her to the hospital was precautionary and necessary. Elissa said, "Luckily, I had a contact in, which ended up saving my eyeball ... I had to sit there with a bag of saline, just flushing my eye. I got the glue out, and then I saved my lashes, thankfully." She was back in time to not interrupt filming and her role on the series further.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

How did Elissa recover after the 'Love Is Blind' medical emergency?

Fortunately, Elissa recovered from the incident. Reports indicate that she returned after receiving treatment, and the situation did not result in long-term damage to her eye. Chris said something like this has "never" happened on the show before and said it was "crazy."

Article continues below advertisement

"There's so many things going on that you're not aware of everything that's happening at any one time, but when I did hear about it after the fact, obviously your first impulse is to make sure that she's OK, and she was OK, thank goodness." He said she "didn't have any kind of damage of any real [lasting consequences]. But still, the thought of putting glue into your eye was crazy. We all can laugh about it now, but yeah, it was crazy at the time."